Eastern Platinum Limited Reports Annual Results for 2018

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2019 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ending December 31, 2018 and 2017 and the corresponding, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form. Below is a summary of the Company's financial results and highlights for the year ended December 31, 2018 (all amounts in USD):

Capitalized $64.0 million in respect to the Retreatment Project (as defined below) during 2018;





The Retreatment Project began producing revenue in late December 2018 – which is the first reported revenue of the Company since 2013;





Cash and short-term investments of $5.6 million and net working capital (excluding non-cash deferred revenue) of $5.0 million as at December 31, 2018 available for 2019;





Cash inflow of $7.1 million during 2018 – upfront payment and construction loan from Union Goal (as defined below) in accordance to the Framework Agreement (as defined below);





Cash flows used during the year were $2.8 million compared with $7.8 million in 2017, a continued improvement since 2016;





Net loss to equity shareholders of $21.8 million (loss of $0.24 per share) compared with $7.4 million (loss of $0.08 per share) in 2017 – the increase resulting from impairment (discussed below) and increased foreign exchange loss; and





Impairment of the CRM (as defined below) underground property of $15.5 million based on the net present value of the updated financial model using updated costs, recoveries and long-term consensus metal prices at December 31, 2018.

Operations of the Retreatment Project

As previously disclosed, on March 1, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with Union Goal Offshore Solution Limited ("Union Goal") relating to the construction, re-mining and processing of the tailing resource and offtake of chrome concentrate from Barplats Mines (Pty) Limited tailings facility (the "Retreatment Project") located at the Company's Crocodile River Mine in South Africa ("CRM").

Commissioning occurred in December 2018 and shortly thereafter operational ramp-up began with the Company delivering feed from the re-mining of the tailings to the chrome plant to produce chrome concentrate.

A summary of production during the initial operation in late December 2018 to the end of February 2019:

Average grade Cr concentrate Tons of Cr concentrate 38.6% 46,786

The Company is focused on ramping-up throughput of tailings material. The Company has estimated its ramp-up to near full capacity during Q2 2019. The Retreatment Project at full capacity is forecasted to generate mine operating cashflows from the offtake of chrome concentrate of approximately $1 million per month for approximately 5 years.

During Q2 2019 Eastplats' will begin to test and assess the platinum group metals ("PGM") recovery opportunity available as part of the Retreatment Project.

Outlook

In 2018, the Company focused on the construction of the Retreatment Project which is now generating revenue for the Company. As discussed above further developing this revenue generating operation is key for the Company.

The Company's other new opportunities were placed on hold in 2018 as Eastplats resources were allocated to achieve revenue-producing operations at the Retreatment Project. The Company's targets for 2019 include:

Retreatment Project ramp-up to full production in Q2 2019;

Assessment and decision regarding the PGM recoverability opportunities in relation to the tailings resource;

Finalize the Retreatment Project Chrome Circuit purchase in accordance with the option under the Framework Agreement;

Assessment and decision regarding Mareesburg project; and

Assessment and discussions regarding the CRM Zandfontein underground operations;

The Company is actively looking at opportunities for its other assets and properties and exploring options to utilize or monetize these assets.

Diana Hu, CEO of Eastern Platinum commented, "Eastplats has made tremendous strides during 2018 to start the Retreatment Project operations, generate revenue and overall to revitalize the Company. Eastplats is targeting the creation of shareholder value and our 2019 goals will further this objective. The Eastplats team is driven to achieve further successes in 2019."

The Company has filed the following documents, under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com:

Audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017;

Management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017; and

Annual Information Form at December 31, 2018.

