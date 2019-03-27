Balmoral Resumes Testing Of GUC Central High Grade Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Discoveries, Quebec

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2019 - Balmoral Resources Ltd. (“Balmoral” or the “Company”) (TSX: BAR; OTCQX: BALMF) announced that drilling aimed at expanding the Company’s recent high grade nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE sulphide discoveries within the central portion of the Grasset Ultramafic Complex (“GUC”) in Quebec has commenced. The new high grade nickel sulphide discoveries are located 7 kilometres northwest of, and along strike from, Balmoral’s Grasset multi-million tonne nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum-palladium deposit (Figure 1).



Location map showing the location of the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit and the new discoveries approximately 7 kilometres to the northwest.



New high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE located within the Central GUC area; schematic long section through GUC, location shown in Figure 1





Drilling in late 2018 resulted in the discovery of a number of new nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE occurrences within the ultramafic volcanic facies of the GUC (Figure 2). Results were highlighted by an intercept of 7.58 metres grading 1.05% nickel, 0.31% copper, 0.05% cobalt, 0.20 g/t platinum and 0.48 g/t palladium, including a massive sulphide intercept which graded 4.14% nickel, 0.26% copper, 0.18% cobalt, 0.81 g/t platinum and 1.93 g/t palladium over 0.65 metres, from one of four new discoveries, each of which returned greater than 1% nickel (see NR19-01, Jan. 17, 2019).

Follow-up geophysical work indicated a number of nearby EM anomalies interpreted to represent continuations of the massive sulphide intervals intersected. At least two of these geophysical anomalies will be targeted during the current round of testing.

“We are excited to begin the process of evaluating the recent nickel sulphide discoveries made by the team within the GUC and by the potential they hint at for the balance of the belt going forward” said Darin Wagner, President and CEO of Balmoral Resources. “The goal of this program is to determine the controls on the new discoveries so we can quickly expand them and move to target additional nickel sulphide mineralization of this type throughout the belt.”

Approximately 1,500 metres of drilling is planned in the Central GUC area during the current program. A decision of future drill plans and geophysical work in this area will be made following the completion of this phase of testing.

The Company also advises that it has now filed its 2019 Annual Information Form on SEDAR – www.sedar.com.

Summary

Balmoral has commenced a 1,500 metre drill program to follow up on new high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE discoveries in an area seven kilometres northwest, and along strike, from the Company’s Grasset deposit.



Balmoral has now filed its 2019 Annual Information Form

Qualified Persons

Mr. Michael Tucker (P. Geo. B.C., Ont. and Temporary Permit, Que.), Project Geologist for the Company, is the non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure concerning the Fenelon property in this release. Mr. Tucker supervised the fall 2018 drill program and will supervise the program discussed above. He has worked on the Grasset and Fenelon properties since 2014. Mr. Tucker has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Balmoral Resources Ltd. – www.balmoralresources.com

Balmoral is a multi-award winning Canadian-focused exploration company actively exploring a portfolio of gold and base metal properties located within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The Company’s flagship, 1,000 km2 Detour Gold Trend Project hosts the resource stage Bug and Martiniere West gold deposits and the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE deposit. Employing an aggressive, drill focused exploration style in one of the world’s preeminent mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through the discovery and definition of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

