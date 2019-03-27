North Arrow Reports Final Till Sampling Results Mel Diamond Project, Nunavut

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2019 - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) is pleased to provide an update on the Mel Diamond Project, Nunavut and the LDG Joint Venture Diamond Project, Northwest Territories.



Mel Project Till Sample Results

Final kimberlite indicator mineral (KIM) results have been received for 447 till samples collected during the 2018 field program at the Company’s 100% owned Mel Project, located within 18 km of the Arctic Ocean, approximately 140 km south of the community of Hall Beach and 210 km northeast of North Arrow’s Naujaat Diamond Project near the community of Naujaat. KIMs, ranging from 1 to 34 grains, have been recovered from 35 of 447 till samples collected during the 2018 program. The samples had a nominal field weight of 10 kg and were collected on an approximate 1 km by 1 km grid to provide complete, even spaced coverage over the 56,000 ha property. Positive samples have widened the North Mel KIM target by at least 750m, to a total width of 3,600m. In particular, a sample returning 34 KIMs including Cr-pyrope, eclogitic garnet and Mg-ilmenite was located approximately 1,200m north of the significantly diamondiferous ML8 kimberlite occurrences identified during the 2018 drilling program (please see North Arrow news release dated September 24, 2018), and is interpreted as a potential fourth KIM train within the North Mel target area. Sampling in the southern part of the property has expanded the south Mel KIM target area, including the most anomalous sample returned to date in this region (15 KIMs including Cr-pyrope, eclogitic garnet, and Mg-ilmenite). Next steps for the Mel Project include additional prospecting and till sampling to better define areas with unresolved indicator minerals, as well as further geophysics to better define specific drill targets at the head(s) of more well-defined KIM trains. Meetings with the community of Hall Beach to share the complete results of the 2018 exploration program are scheduled for early April 2019.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow, stated, “KIM results from the 2018 till sampling program have broadened the target areas within the Mel Project. We look forward to conducting additional follow-up till sampling, prospecting, geophysics and drilling in this new diamondiferous kimberlite field.”

Exploration Underway at LDG Joint Venture

North Arrow is also pleased to report the start of the 2019 exploration program at the LDG Joint Venture Property in the Lac de Gras region of the Northwest Territories. Joint venture partner and operator Dominion Diamond Mines has indicated that a program of ground geophysical surveys is underway, with the goal of finalizing target selection for an exploration drilling program this summer. These surveys are part of a $2.8M 2019 exploration program on the LDG property with a focus on kimberlite discovery in this prospective area directly south of, and adjacent to, the Diavik Diamond Mine. The program is being fully funded by Dominion after which it is expected North Arrow will retain a 21% interest in the Project.

The Mel Diamond Project field program is managed by and under the supervision of, Michael MacMorran, P.Geo. (NU/NWT), Project Geologist for North Arrow. North Arrow’s diamond exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. MacMorran and Mr. Armstrong have reviewed the contents of this press release.

