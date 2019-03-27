Luckystrike Arranges Financing

Vancouver, March 27, 2019 - Luckystrike Resources Ltd. (TSXV: LUKY) ("the Company or Luckystrike") is pleased to report it has arranged a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds totalling $426,780. Upon final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") the company will have in excess of $1 million dollars in general working capital and will also be fully funded to execute its 2019 diamond drill program on its flagship 100 % owned Yukon Lucky Strike property. The 2019 drilling will focus on expanding the new gold zone along an 800 m section of a 1.8-kilometre buried IP chargeability anomaly that directly corresponds with the gold zone discovered with drill hole DDL-18-06. This zone is comprised of an unoxidized gold/sulphide rich unit assaying 4.55 gpt Au over 7.66 meters and remains open both along strike and to depth as reported in the November 13th press release.

The offering consists of flow-through units at a price of $0.25 per unit and non-flow-through units at the price of $0.20 per unit. Each flow-through unit comprises one common share, which is a flow-through share for Canadian income tax purposes, and one one-half share purchase warrant. Two $0.50 one-half warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share, which is not a flow-through share, at the price of $0.50 for 24 months after closing. Each non-flow-through unit comprises one common share, which is not a flow-through share, and one share purchase warrant. Each $0.40 warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share, which is not a flow-through share, at a price of $0.40 for a period of 36 months after closing. If, at any time four months after the date of completion of the offering, the company's shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $0.80 per share for 10 consecutive trading days on the Exchange (as defined herein), the company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.40 warrants, by news release, that such warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. ET on that date which is 30 days after the date of such news release, unless exercised before the expiry of that period. If, at any time after four months after the date of completion of the offering, the company's shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive trading days on the Exchange(as defined herein), the company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.50 warrants, by news release, that such warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. ET on that date which is 30 days after the date of such news release, unless exercised before the expiry of that period.

The company may pay finders' fees equal to six per cent of the gross proceeds from a portion of the financing in cash and six per cent finders' warrants equal to the number of units sold in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. The proposed private placement and finders' fees are subject to Exchange acceptance. All shares issued pursuant to the offering (including shares issued to finders), as well as any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants, will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

November 13th News Highlights Reported

Lucky Strike property, located in the heart of the White Gold district, Yukon:

Diamond drill hole DDLS-18-06 intersected multiple gold-bearing zones at the Monte Carlo zone, returning 1.16 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 8.3 metres in the upper zone and 4.55 g/t Au over 7.6 m in a newly discovered lower zone comprising a broad gold-sulphide-rich unit (Link to Nov 13 th Press Release). This drill hole confirms the lower zone directly corresponds to a large, subsurface, strong IP (induced polarization) chargeability anomaly that is defined for 1.8 kilometres and remains open in all directions. The discovery of this broad gold-mineralized unit significantly expands the zone to depth, with very strong potential to quickly expand the scale and geometry of Monte Carlo gold zone both along strike and to depth by targeting this clearly defined 1.8-kilometre IP anomaly with future drilling: The lower zone is considered highly significant, as drill hole DDLS-18-06 represents the only one to have targeted the IP chargeability zone and confirmed the presence of a broad zone of high-grade gold mineralization within the IP anomaly.

Trenching at Monte Carlo returned 0.94 g/t Au over 30 m including 1.14 g/t Au over 24 m.

The 2018 trenching has also significantly expanded the strike length of known gold mineralization along the Monte Carlo trend from 400 m to 560 m, and the zone remains open to the northwest and southeast. Soil sampling, rock grabs and IP data indicate a larger footprint of 1,800 m by 450 m on Monte Carlo, part of the 10 km Lucky Strike corridor.

Trenching and IP along the 10 km Lucky Strike corridor were also successful in delineating several new drill targets at both the Maverick and Belmont zones.

Link to short video, providing an overview of the Luckystrike Property.

Link to an updated company presentation.

Bill Chornobay, President and CEO of Luckystrike Resources stated: "With the summer drill program fully funded and fast approaching we look forward to following up on this new discovery. Drilling will be focused on expanding the new gold zone both along strike and to depth. With continued drilling success this zone could quickly evolve into the next big discovery."

