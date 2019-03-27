Newmont Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) announced it will report first quarter 2019 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25, 2019 and will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.
The first quarter 2019 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 25, 2019 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
