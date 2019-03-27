Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Capstone Mining to Release Q1 2019 Financial Results on April 24, 2019

13:45 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2019 - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX:CS) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after market close, followed by an investor conference call to be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:30 am (Eastern Time). Capstone will no longer be pre-releasing production results on a quarterly basis.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Time:

11:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 am Pacific Time)

Dial in:

North America: 1-888-390-0546, International: +416-764-8688

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1956178/343D6AA390A9765A5423F329A4121095 

Replay:

North America: 1-888-390-0541, International: +416-764-8677

Passcode:

147100#

 

The conference call replay will be available until May 2, 2019. Following the replay, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at https://capstonemining.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. 

Filing of Proxy Materials

On March 18, 2019, Capstone filed on SEDAR a Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular in connection with its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Three Bentall Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1:00 pm (Pacific Time). Capstone encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are on our website at www.capstonemining.com.

About Capstone Mining Corp.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada currently on care and maintenance, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-mining-to-release-q1-2019-financial-results-on-april-24-2019-300819035.html

SOURCE Capstone Mining Corp.



Contact
Paul Jones, VP, Business Development and Investor Relations, 604-674-0891, pjones@capstonemining.com
