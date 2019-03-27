Members Appointed To Tri Origin Advisory Committee

Aurora, March 27, 2019 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd (TSX-V:TOE) ("Tri Origin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed four members to a corporate advisory committee to assist with the Company's corporate and project planning.

Members of the Advisory Committee include; William Holter, Glenn Nolan, Jerry Blackwell and Mark Petersen. Bill Holter is a precious metals specialist who resides in Texas. He writes and is partnered with Jim Sinclair at the newly formed Holter/Sinclair collaboration. Prior, he wrote for Miles Franklin from 2012 until 2015. Earlier in his career he worked as a retail stockbroker for 23 years, including 12 as a branch manager at A.G. Edwards on Wall Street until 2006. He has also been a well-known contributor to the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (GATA) commentaries from 2007-present.

Glenn Nolan is a member of the Missanabie Cree First Nation of Ontario, a former Chief and the first Indigenous person to serve as president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. He has been involved in the mining sector for more than four decades. Glenn has long been an advocate for sustainable, inclusive mineral development in Canada and globally. He continues to provide advice and support to indigenous communities and governments seeking to better understand opportunities in mining. Glenn serves on numerous not for profit boards and is currently Vice President, Government Affairs Noront Resources that is developing a nickel and copper deposit in Ontario's Ring of Fire.

Jerry Blackwell, MSc, is a professional geologist and self-employed consultant based in Vancouver. He has worked in the mining exploration industry for 45 years and has extensive greenfields and brownfields exploration experience worldwide with a current focus on new projects in Latin America, the western USA and Canada. Jerry has previously acted as an officer and senior executive for both Toronto and Venture-listed companies and continues as an ad hoc technical advisor and QP.

Mark Petersen, MSc, MBA, is a professional geologist and minerals industry executive with an extensive background in exploration and value creation from early greenfields discoveries to fast track development projects to brownfields reserves replacement at operating mine sites. He has been a key contributor, manager and leader to new deposit discoveries, M&A acquisitions and mine start-ups in North America, Latin America and Australia. Over the past number of years Mark has been Vice-President, Exploration for New Gold Inc. and prior to that for Metallica Resources Inc. He gained valuable earlier experience with LAC Minerals USA Inc, St Joe Gold Inc and Bond Gold Inc. He promotes a leadership style of continual improvement and collaborative relationships based on creativity and teamwork.

The Advisory Committee will provide a broad range of support to company management and the board on matters ranging from corporate finance, business and project development and social and environmental responsibility. The Advisory Committee is in addition to the Company's Geotechnical Committee chaired by company director Dr Alan Galley.

For information about Tri Origin, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Dr. Robert Valliant, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tri Origin's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tri Origin from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.