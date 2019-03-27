Conclusion of Convertible Note Funding

TORONTO, March 27, 2019 - SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) announces that it has extended (the “Extension”) the termination agreement previously announced on January 11th, 2019,to conclude its convertible note funding with The Lind Partners (“Lind”) (see press release of the Company dated January 11, 2019).



Terms of the Extension

The Company’s obligation to make a one-time release payment (the “Release Payment”) to Lind of $1,165,000 USD is extended from March 1, 2019 to up to June 30, 2019. If the Release Payment is not made by June 30, 2019, it will be increased by $100,000 USD;



On the date of the Extension, the Company will issue to Lind: (i) 2,412,050 common shares with an aggregate value of $100,000 USD at a price per common share equal to the five-day volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) immediately prior to the date of issuance; and (ii) warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 CAD per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance (together, the “Security Consideration”); and



All other terms of the termination agreement dated January 11th, 2019 remain unchanged.

Jeff Easton, Managing Director of Lind stated, “Lind is appreciative of the significant sacrifice and efforts being made by the SOPerior management team during a difficult period for the company. We are hopefully a successful outcome can be reached for all stakeholders."

Executive Chairman and Director, R. Bruce Duncan commented, “We are delighted with Lind’s support and cooperation in reaching an agreement to retire the convertible note allowing SOP to become debt-free and paving the way to advance off-take discussions and commence negotiations with global project financiers to develop Blawn Mountain and related infrastructure.”

The Extension was conditionally approved by the TSX on March 22nd, 2019.

