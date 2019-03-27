Affinity Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants

Vancouver, March 27, 2019 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of 2,000,000 outstanding share purchase warrants by one year. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share. The exercise price will remain unchanged with this proposed extension. The warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement completed May 3, 2017. The new expiration date for the Warrants will be May 3, 2020. Insiders hold 450,000 of the Warrants.

This proposed extension of the exercise term of the warrants is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information please contact Robert Edwards, CEO and a director of the Company at redwards@affinity-metals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43704