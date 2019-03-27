Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual & Special Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 27, 2019 - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual and special shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:
Nominee
Shares Voted For
Shares Withheld
Albert Contardi
24,158,250 (90.86%)
2,431,116 (9.14%)
Larry Goldberg
24,253,860 (91.22%)
2,335,506 (8.78%)
Arni Johannson
24,248,650 (91.20%)
2,340,716 (8.80%)
Douglas Reeson
24,261,150 (91.24%)
2,328,216 (8.76%)
Stewart Taylor
24,425,150 (91.86%)
2,164,216 (8.14%)
At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting and approved the unallocated stock options under the company’s stock option plan.
Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company’s profile on sedar.com.
ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD. Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.
For further information please contact:
Mega Uranium Ltd. Richard Patricio Chief Executive Officer and President T: (416) 643-7630 info@megauranium.com www.megauranium.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!