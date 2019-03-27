Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual & Special Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 27, 2019 - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual and special shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Albert Contardi 24,158,250 (90.86%) 2,431,116 (9.14%) Larry Goldberg 24,253,860 (91.22%) 2,335,506 (8.78%) Arni Johannson 24,248,650 (91.20%) 2,340,716 (8.80%) Douglas Reeson 24,261,150 (91.24%) 2,328,216 (8.76%) Stewart Taylor 24,425,150 (91.86%) 2,164,216 (8.14%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting and approved the unallocated stock options under the company’s stock option plan.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company’s profile on sedar.com.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.

For further information please contact:

Mega Uranium Ltd.

Richard Patricio

Chief Executive Officer and President

T: (416) 643-7630

info@megauranium.com

www.megauranium.com



