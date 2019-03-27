Red Pine Announces Results of AGM

TORONTO, March 27, 2019 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (the “Company” or “Red Pine”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today in Toronto, Ontario.



At the meeting, all resolutions were passed with the required majority:

The shareholders elected Drew Anwyll, Andrew Baumen, Robert Dodds, Peter Kampian, and Quentin Yarie as directors of the Company;

The shareholders appointed MNP, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

The shareholders approved a resolution re-approving the Company’s stock option plan.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors made the following appointments to committees of the Board:

Audit and Corporate Governance Committee– Peter Kampian (Chair), Drew Anwyll and Andrew Baumen;

Compensation Committee – Drew Anwyll (Chair), Peter Kampian and Robert Dodds;

Technical Committee Andrew Baumen (Chair), Drew Anwyll and Robert Dodds

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the Operating Manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

For more information about the Company visit www.redpineexp.com

