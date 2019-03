Sayona Mining Ltd: Presentation at Australian Energy and Minerals Conference

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) provides the Company's latest presentation at Australian Energy and Minerals Conference.Sayona Investment Proposition- Authier is an advanced, de-risked project on track for development- Located in a first world country with access to world-class, low-cost infrastructure- Base case pre-tax NPV of C$184 million and low enterprise value per tonne of resources compared to industry peers- Opportunity to value-add Authier concentrates and create significant shareholder value; plus upside from project pipeline in Canada, WA- Board and management team have track record of delivering projects around the worldTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OC7GEU9B





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors.



Dan O Neill Managing Director Phone: +61-7-3369-7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au