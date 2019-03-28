GoGold Announces Results of Annual Meeting

HALIFAX, March 27, 2019 - GoGold Resources Inc. ("GoGold" or the "Company") (TSX: GGD) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2019 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders re-elected Terence Coughlan, Phillip Gaunce, George Waye, Terrence Cooper and Dana Hatfield as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year. Each director was elected by a majority of the votes on a show of hands and the table below presents the votes represented by proxy in respect of the election of each director:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Terence Coughlan
72,970,985 (99.71%)
211,250 (0.29%)
Phillip Gaunce
71,649,525 (97.91%)
1,532,710 (2.09%)
George Waye
72,157,900 (98.60%)
1,024,335 (1.40%)
Terrence Cooper
72,157,900 (98.60%)
1,024,335 (1.40%)
Dana Hatfield
72,735,260 (99.39 %)
446,975 (0.61%)
In addition, at the Meeting, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. The shareholders also approved the unallocated options issuable under the Company's incentive stock option plan in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!