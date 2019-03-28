Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
GoGold Announces Results of Annual Meeting

01:45 Uhr  |  CNW

Trading Symbol: TSX: GGD
Shares Outstanding: 171,776,481

HALIFAX, March 27, 2019 - GoGold Resources Inc. ("GoGold" or the "Company") (TSX: GGD) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2019 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders re-elected Terence Coughlan, Phillip Gaunce, George Waye, Terrence Cooper and Dana Hatfield as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year. Each director was elected by a majority of the votes on a show of hands and the table below presents the votes represented by proxy in respect of the election of each director:

 

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Terence Coughlan

72,970,985 (99.71%)

211,250 (0.29%)

Phillip Gaunce

71,649,525 (97.91%)

1,532,710 (2.09%)

George Waye

72,157,900 (98.60%)

1,024,335 (1.40%)

Terrence Cooper

72,157,900 (98.60%)

1,024,335 (1.40%)

Dana Hatfield

72,735,260 (99.39 %)

446,975 (0.61%)

 

In addition, at the Meeting, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. The shareholders also approved the unallocated options issuable under the Company's incentive stock option plan in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

 

SOURCE GoGold Resources Inc.



Contact
Steve Low, Corporate Development, GoGold Resources Inc., T: 416 855 0435, Email : steve@gogoldresources.com, Or visit : www.gogoldresources.com
