GoGold Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Trading Symbol: TSX: GGD

Shares Outstanding: 171,776,481

HALIFAX, March 27, 2019 - GoGold Resources Inc. ("GoGold" or the "Company") (TSX: GGD) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 27, 2019 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders re-elected Terence Coughlan, Phillip Gaunce, George Waye, Terrence Cooper and Dana Hatfield as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year. Each director was elected by a majority of the votes on a show of hands and the table below presents the votes represented by proxy in respect of the election of each director:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Terence Coughlan 72,970,985 (99.71%) 211,250 (0.29%) Phillip Gaunce 71,649,525 (97.91%) 1,532,710 (2.09%) George Waye 72,157,900 (98.60%) 1,024,335 (1.40%) Terrence Cooper 72,157,900 (98.60%) 1,024,335 (1.40%) Dana Hatfield 72,735,260 (99.39 %) 446,975 (0.61%)

In addition, at the Meeting, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. The shareholders also approved the unallocated options issuable under the Company's incentive stock option plan in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

SOURCE GoGold Resources Inc.