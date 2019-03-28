Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Holding(s) in Company - TR1 Notification

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release
28 March 2019
Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Holding(s) in Company

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) was informed on 27 March 2019 of a change in investment manager, in respect of the holding by BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary as Trustee to the City Financial Absolute Equity Fund, from City Financial Investment Company Ltd to Garraway Capital Management LLP. The TR-1 received by the Company is set out further below in full.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Serabi Gold Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii: Ceased to be acting as Investment Manager. X
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name City Financial Investment Company Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary as Trustee to the City Financial Absolute Equity Fund
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 25/03/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 27/03/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 % 0 % 0 % 58,764,072
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 5.00 % 0 % 5.00 %


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG5NDX91 0 0 0 0
SUBTOTAL 8. A 0 0


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder NA
The number and % of voting rights held NA
The date until which the voting rights will be held NA
11. Additional informationxvi
The Investment Manager have changed for the holding from City Financial Investment Company Ltd to Garraway Capital Management LLP.

Place of completion City Financial Investment Company Limited, London
Date of completion 27/03/2019


