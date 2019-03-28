Holding(s) in Company - TR1 Notification
For immediate release
28 March 2019
Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Holding(s) in Company
Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI) was informed on 27 March 2019 of a change in investment manager, in respect of the holding by BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary as Trustee to the City Financial Absolute Equity Fund, from City Financial Investment Company Ltd to Garraway Capital Management LLP. The TR-1 received by the Company is set out further below in full.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|Serabi Gold Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii: Ceased to be acting as Investment Manager.
|X
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|City Financial Investment Company Limited
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London, United Kingdom
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary as Trustee to the City Financial Absolute Equity Fund
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London, United Kingdom
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|25/03/2019
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|27/03/2019
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|58,764,072
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|5.00
|%
|0
|%
|5.00
|%
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BG5NDX91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|0
|0
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|NA
|The number and % of voting rights held
|NA
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|NA
|11. Additional informationxvi
|The Investment Manager have changed for the holding from City Financial Investment Company Ltd to Garraway Capital Management LLP.
|Place of completion
|City Financial Investment Company Limited, London
|Date of completion
|27/03/2019