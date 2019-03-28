EnviroLeach Provides Update on EnviroCircuit E-Waste Facility

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) announces the following update on the Vancouver based E-Waste processing facility.

The development Phase 2 of the E-Waste facility, consisting of the chemical treatment (hydrometallurgical) plant, is now well underway with the design and engineering completed and long lead items already ordered.

The hydrometallurgical plant (wet-end) is designed to selectively extract precious metals from the mechanically separated fractions from Phase 1 using EnviroLeach’s proprietary inorganic formulas.

The new proprietary chemical line is designed to run as a continuous flow process versus the batch type process used at the Jabil Memphis facility and will consist of multiple segments. These process segments include;

Dry product introduction using volumetric feeders and proprietary agitation

Agitated leach tanks

Chemical monitoring and metering

Electrochemical treatment,

Multi-stage Vacuum belt filtration

Electrowinning and metal recovery

Tailings/residue management

The estimated date for completion and testing of the installation is Q2 of this year. During the development of the chemical treatment phase at the facility, the Company is also taking the opportunity to improve and expand the mechanical separation/concentrate line. Additional separation technologies are being introduced to improve plant throughput, efficiencies and product quality. These improvements include the addition of a multi-sensor optical sorter to remove and collect e-plastics found in electronic components such as cable set top boxes, modems, etc. and the addition of 2 more specialized air density separators which will improve plant throughput yielding a higher-grade copper/gold concentrate product.

The Company will continue to run large bulk samples of various types of E-Waste products from OEM’s and other potential strategic partners to identify and develop relationships and demonstrate the economic benefits, efficacy and sustainability of the EnviroLeach process.

