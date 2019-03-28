Centerra Gold and Premier Gold Mines Report that Greenstone Gold Mines Received Provincial Government Approval of the Hardrock Project Environmental Assessment

TORONTO, March 28, 2019 - Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) and Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (“Premier”) (TSX: PG) are pleased to announce that the provincial Environmental Assessment (“EA”) for Greenstone Gold Mines (“GGM”) Hardrock Project (the "Project”) was approved on March 26, 2019 by the Minister of Environment, Conservation & Parks of Ontario with concurrence from Cabinet. The Federal EA was approved on December 13, 2018 by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada. GGM is a 50/50 joint venture between Centerra and Premier for the joint ownership and development of the Hardrock Project.









The main objective of the 2019 workplan is to continue the process of developing and de-risking the Project, with C$54 million planned to be invested to:

advance permitting including construction permit applications;

progress detailed engineering;

complete an additional 18,000 metres of drilling, targeting areas that are planned to be mined in the first five years of operations, and update Reserves & Resources; and,

incorporate the results of the optimization work that was completed in 2017 and 2018, and update the Project economics.

About Centerra Gold Inc.

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and is building its next gold mine, its 100% owned Öksüt Gold Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About Premier Gold Mines Limited

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold-producer with a respected exploration and development pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

