Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Equinox Gold Annual General Meeting and Corporate Update

11:57 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") on May 1, 2019 commencing at 1:30 pm PT, followed by a corporate update commencing at 2:00 pm PT.

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast

Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast for the corporate update portion of the meeting to discuss the Company's business strategy and objectives and provide an update on activities underway at the Company's projects. Shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person are invited to join the conference call or webcast and will have an opportunity to ask questions of Equinox Gold's Chairman, CEO and executive team.

Attend in person
Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC

Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast www.equinoxgold.com 

Meeting Materials

To further its commitment to environmental sustainability and to reduce its printing and mailing costs, Equinox Gold used the Notice and Access process for the delivery of meeting materials for this year's AGM. Under Notice and Access, instead of receiving printed copies of the meeting materials, shareholders receive a Notice and Access notification containing details of the AGM date, location and purpose, as well as information on how they can access the meeting materials electronically. Shareholders with existing instructions on their account to receive printed materials have been mailed a printed copy of the meeting materials. All of the meeting materials can be downloaded from Equinox Gold's website at www.equinoxgold.com and from Equinox Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders may request that printed copies of the meeting materials be mailed to them at no cost by contacting the Company at info@equinoxgold.com or by phone at 1-833-EQX-GOLD (1-833-379-4653) (North America) or +1-604-558-0560 (International).

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-annual-general-meeting-and-corporate-update-300819896.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.



Contact
Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, CEO; Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Equinox Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.equinoxgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap