OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX: SBB; OTCQX: SGSVF), ("Sabina") a Canadian gold miner in the making has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sabina upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Sabina begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SGSVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Sabina Gold & Silver joins over 170 Canadian companies currently cross-trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will enable Sabina to further expand its shareholder base and broaden its visibility in the U.S. We look forward to supporting Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. in the U.S. market."

"We are excited to have upgraded to OTCQX," said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO of Sabina. "We believe that the OTCQX will provide opportunities for Sabina to improve awareness and liquidity in the United States and we look forward to start trading on this platform."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world's newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see "Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada" dated October 28, 2015). The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore's Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River's silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

