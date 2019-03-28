Black Tusk Resources Inc. Initiates Permitting for Drill Program on the Cluster Project in Quebec

Vancouver, March 28, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has begun the process to acquire permits for a drill program on its Cluster Project located in Quebec (the "Property").

Black Tusk has recently compiled data from historic work completed within the Property. The property area has been the focus of a number of geochemical, geophysical and geological programs documented in reports dating from 1967 through to 2004. A number of anomalies were outlined by this work.

Diamond drilling of various targets by different exploration companies culminated in 30 drill holes totalling 4,086.9 metres being drilled within the Cluster Property. Several of these drill holes intercepted significant gold-bearing formations. All of the historic documentation provides a database that is of great use moving forward with continued exploration of the project.

The exploration permit application will include the construction of 15 drill pad locations with supporting road access. These drill stations will allow for the testing of two gold-bearing structures as described in the historic documentation (Target I and II). The proposed drilling pads are adjacent to existing logging access roads.

Target I proposed drilling is designed to verify and expand upon the presence of a gold-bearing shear zone intercepted in prior drill programs. A total of five historic drill holes over a strike length of 600 metres intercepted the gold-bearing shear, including hole LAB87-B2 that reported:

- 0.91 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 13.3 metres (m) (51.3m to 64.6m), including - 1.82 g/t Au over 4.5 metres (m) from 57m to 61.5m, including

- 1.4 g/t Au from 57-58.5m, - 2.15 g/t Au from 58.5-60m, and - 1.90 g/t Au from 60-61.5m



(also reported in previous news release dated March 19, 2019)

Ten drill holes over a 1 kilometre strike length are proposed to test Target I.

Target II proposed drilling is designed to verify and expand upon the presence of gold-bearing iron formation intercepted in prior drill programs. A magnetic high linear passes through the area of drilling where Noranda Inc. completed a two-hole drill program in 2004. Their reports indicate that hole LAB109-03-01 returned significant values of gold, including:

- 1.40 g/t Au from 51.3-52m in massive basalt 5-10% pyrrhotite and traces chalcopyrite - 1.06 g/t Au over 3.8m from 107.3m-111.1m, including

- 0.51 g/t Au from 107.3-108.2m in iron formation within basalt - 0.99 g/t Au from 109.5-110.2m in iron formation within basalt - 2.49 g/t Au from 110.2-111.1m in iron formation within basalt - 0.32 g/t Au from 111.1-112.1m in iron formation within basalt



Five drill holes over a 1.2 kilometre strike length are proposed to test Target II.

Black Tusk notes that not all pads proposed in the drilling permit will necessarily have diamond drilling completed, since continued drilling will be somewhat dependent upon the results of each drill hole at each of the target areas.

The company hereby notes that true intercept widths for the drill-hole results shown above have not been calculated. The Company has yet to conduct any work on the property and has not been able to directly verify the exploration results as documented in these historic reports.

The Cluster Project is located 26 kilometres south of Hecla Mining Corp - Casa Berardi Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits. The area surrounding the Cluster Project drew renewed attention in the 1980's following the Inco Exploration discovery of gold mineralization at the Golden Pond Project, and the gold-silver-zinc-copper discovery at Estrades by Teck Resources.

"We are very pleased with the progress so far on the Cluster Property. Permitting for a drill program is underway which will allow for continued testing of targets outlined by previous work done. Historic exploration has outlined two important structures where past drilling returned significant gold values, providing immediate targets for future drilling." said Richard Penn, CEO of the Company.

Perry Grunenberg, P. Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

