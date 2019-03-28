Sabina Gold & Silver Upgrades to OTCQX Market In the U.S.

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) or (the “Company”) (SBB:TSX & SGSVF:OTCQX) announces it has upgraded to the OTCQX trading platform.

Sabina is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Sabina is now one of more than 170 Canadian companies that meet high financial reporting standards and follow best practice corporate governance practices to qualify for the upgrade from the Pink market.

“We believe that trading on the OTCQX will enable Sabina to expand its shareholder base, broaden its visibility and increase liquidity over time,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO “the OTCQX Best Market provides a credible trading platform without the excessive costs of a US exchange listing. We look forward to the opportunities this upgrade will provide.”

Sabina begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol SGSVF. US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company here http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/sgsvf/quote.

SABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015).

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

The Company had approximately C$50.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as at December 31, 2018.

