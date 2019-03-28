Trevali Provides Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Update; Increases Consolidated M+I Zinc Resources 13% year over year

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 - Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) reports its Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources statements as of December 31, 2018.



HIGHLIGHTS

Exploration successfully replaced and increased consolidated zinc Measured and Indicated Resources at all mine sites, with higher grades at Santander and Caribou: Consolidated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased to 7.4 billion pounds (3.4 million tonnes) of contained zinc, an increase of 13% over the prior year Consolidated Inferred Mineral Resources comprise an additional 3.2 billion lbs (1.5 million tonnes) of contained zinc

Consolidated lead and silver resources also increased: Consolidated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increased to 1.7 billion pounds (0.8 million tonnes) of contained lead and 55 million ounces of contained silver Consolidated Inferred Mineral Resources include an additional 0.8 billion lbs (0.4 million tonnes) of contained lead and 28 million ounces of contained silver

Consolidated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are: 2.83 billion pounds (1.28 million tonnes) of contained zinc 494 million pounds (0.22 million tonnes) of contained lead 16.1 million ounces of contained silver

Reserve tonnage increased at Santander and Rosh Pinah, while essentially remaining unchanged at Perkoa and decreasing at Caribou, where mine optimization studies are ongoing.

Exploration drilling at the Santander Pipe target in Peru successfully delineated an indicated resource averaging 6.81% zinc, with mineralization contiguous and extending below the historic mine workings.

Consolidated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources statements are summarized in Tables 1 to 3 while Tables 4 and 5 provide a comparison to 2017 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources on a contained metal basis. Detailed breakdowns for each of the active mines (Perkoa, Rosh Pinah, Caribou and Santander) and projects (Restigouche, Halfmile, Stratmat and Santander Pipe) are provided by category on a grade-tonnage-contained metal basis by mine regions in the detailed section. Mineral Resources in this document are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.





Table 1. Total Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves as of December 31, 2018 (1,2)

Grade Metal Mine Category Quantity Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Mt % % g/t M lbs M lbs K oz Perkoa Mine Proven & Probable 3.09 12.69 - - 864 - - Rosh Pinah Mine Proven & Probable 8.49 6.73 1.52 21.90 1,260 285 5,978 Caribou Mine Proven & Probable 3.29 6.37 2.43 73.20 463 176 7,753 Santander Mine Proven & Probable 2.34 4.67 0.64 31.86 240 33 2,393 Total Proven & Probable 17.2 7.45 1.59 35.52 2,827 494 16,124





(1) For additional detail respecting the Mineral Reserve contained zinc, lead and silver grades, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure" and "Additional Information" within this news release. (2) The M lbs (million pounds) and K oz (thousand ounces) contained metals is the total Proven + Probable Mineral Reserve estimation of all the mines on a 100% basis. Trevali’s proportionate ownership interest pursuant to the applicable joint venture/option agreements is: Perkoa (90%); and Rosh Pinah (90%); Santander (100%); Caribou (100%).





Table 2. Total Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2018 (1,2,3)

Grade Metal Project Category Quantity

Mt Zn

% Pb

% Ag

g/t Zn

M lbs Pb

M lbs Ag

K oz Perkoa Mine Measured & Indicated 4.88 13.26 - - 1,427 - - Rosh Pinah Mine Measured & Indicated 11.32 7.82 1.76 26.13 1,950 439 9,509 Caribou Mine Measured & Indicated 9.58 6.68 2.55 75.60 1,411 539 23,285 Santander Mine Measured & Indicated 3.08 5.34 0.74 32.79 362 50 3,244 Santander Pipe Project Indicated 2.77 6.81 0.09 13.39 416 5 1,193 Restigouche Project Measured & Indicated 1.08 5.00 3.30 46.30 119 79 1,613 Halfmile Project Measured & Indicated 7.80 6.94 2.35 36.00 1,199 407 8,980 Stratmat Project Indicated 4.70 5.30 2.10 49.00 550 214 7,300 Total Measured & Indicated 45.21 7.45 1.74 38.03 7,435 1,733 55,124





(1) For additional detail respecting the Mineral Resources contained zinc, lead and silver grades, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure" and "Additional Information" within this news release. (2) All Mineral Resources referred to in this news release are inclusive of stated Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. (3) The M lbs (million pounds) and K oz (thousand ounces) contained metals is the total Measured + Indicated Mineral Resource estimation of all mines and projects on a 100% basis. Trevali’s proportionate ownership interest pursuant to the applicable joint venture/option agreements is: Perkoa (90%); and Rosh Pinah (90%); Santander (100%); Caribou (100%).





Table 3. Total Inferred Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2018 (1,2,3)

Grade Metal Project Category Quantity

Mt Zn

% Pb

% Ag

g/t Zn

M lbs Pb

M lbs Ag

K oz Perkoa Mine Inferred 1.21 10.21 - - 271 - - Rosh Pinah Mine Inferred 5.56 7.11 1.13 24.93 872 139 4,457 Caribou Mine Inferred 5.12 6.42 2.65 78.52 725 299 12,925 Santander Mine Inferred 1.43 4.60 0.21 22.19 145 7 1,022 Santander Pipe Project Inferred 0.82 5.59 0.02 10.00 101 1 263 Restigouche Project Inferred 0.58 6.10 4.30 67.83 77 55 1,256 Halfmile Project Inferred 6.50 5.62 1.51 23.00 806 216 4,720 Stratmat Project Inferred 2.40 4.80 2.10 39.00 252 110 3,000 Total Inferred 23.61 6.24 1.59 36.54 3,249 825 27,643





(1) For additional detail respecting the Mineral Resources contained zinc, lead and silver grades, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure" and "Additional Information" within this news release. (2) All Mineral Resources referred to in this news release are inclusive of stated Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. (3) The M lbs (million pounds) and K oz (thousand ounces) contained metals is the total Inferred Mineral Resource estimation of all mines and projects on a 100% basis. Trevali’s proportionate ownership interest pursuant to the applicable joint venture/option agreements is: Perkoa (90%); and Rosh Pinah (90%); Santander (100%); Caribou (100%).





Table 4. Total Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves (Contained Metals) as of December 31, 2018 (1,2)



2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Change Change Change Project Category Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag M lbs M lbs K oz M lbs M lbs K oz M lbs M lbs K oz Perkoa Mine Proven & Probable 864 - - 958 - - (94 ) - - Rosh Pinah Mine Proven & Probable 1,260 285 5,978 1,299 237 4,876 (39 ) 47 1,102 Caribou Mine Proven & Probable 463 176 7,753 729 272 11,945 (266 ) (96 ) (4,192 ) Santander Mine Proven & Probable 240 33 2,393 186 32 1,911 54 1 482 Total Proven & Probable 2,827 494 16,124 3,172 541 18,732 (345 ) (48 ) (2,608 )





(1) For additional detail respecting the Mineral Reserve contained zinc, lead and silver grades, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure" and "Additional Information" within this news release. (2) The M lbs (million pounds) and K oz (thousand ounces) contained metals is the Proven + Probable Mineral Reserve estimation of all the mines on a 100% basis. Trevali’s proportionate ownership interest pursuant to the applicable joint venture/option agreements is: Perkoa (90%); and Rosh Pinah (90%); Santander (100%); Caribou (100%).





Table 5. Total Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resource (Contained Metals) as of December 31, 2018 (1,2,3)

2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Change Change Change Project Category Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag M lbs M lbs K oz M lbs M lbs K oz M lbs M lbs K oz Perkoa Mine Measured & Indicated 1,427 - - 1,468 - - (41 ) - - Inferred 271 - - 134 - - 137 - - Rosh Pinah Mine Measured & Indicated 1,950 439 9,509 1,844 395 8,702 106 44 807 Inferred 872 139 4,457 430 75 2,951 442 64 1,506 Caribou Mine Measured & Indicated 1,411 539 23,285 1,198 448 19,449 213 90 3,836 Inferred 725 299 12,925 856 327 14,597 (132 ) (27 ) (1,672 ) Restigouche Project Measured & Indicated 119 79 1,613 - - - 119 79 1,613 Inferred 77 55 1,256 - - - 77 55 1,256 Halfmile Project Measured & Indicated 1,199 407 8,980 1,199 407 8,980 - - - Inferred 806 216 4,720 806 216 4,720 - - - Stratmat Project Indicated 550 214 7,300 550 214 7,300 - - - Inferred 252 110 3,000 252 110 3,000 - - - Santander Mine Measured & Indicated 362 50 3,244 314 54 3,297 48 (4 ) (53 ) Inferred 145 7 1,022 345 35 3,135 (200 ) (28 ) (2,113 ) Santander Pipe Project Indicated 416 5 1,193 - - - 416 5 1,193 Inferred 101 1 263 911 40 4,871 (828 ) (36 ) (4,288 ) Total Measured & Indicated 7,435 1,733 55,124 6,573 1,518 47,728 862 215 7,396 Inferred 3,249 826 27,643 3,734 802 33,274 (485 ) 23 (5,630 )





(1) For additional detail respecting the Mineral Resources contained zinc, lead and silver grades, see "Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure" and "Additional Information." within this news release. (2) All Mineral Resources referred to in this news release are inclusive of stated Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. (3) The M lbs (million pounds) and K oz (thousand ounces) contained metals is the total Measured + Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimation of all the mines on a 100% basis. Trevali’s proportionate ownership interest pursuant to the applicable joint venture/option agreements is: Santander (100%); Caribou (100%); Perkoa (90%); and Rosh Pinah (90%).



Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Disclosure:



Perkoa Mine

The annual Mineral Reserve statement for the Perkoa mine utilized a net smelter return cut-off-value of US$100 per tonne while the Mineral Resources are disclosed using a 5% ZnEQ cut-off value. The 2018 Resource definition and exploration drilling programs replaced the 2018 mining depletion and maintained the rolling reserve replacement strategy, which it has successfully done since the acquisition of the asset. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources tonnages remain fundamentally flat with grades decreasing modestly from 13.73% Zn to 13.26% Zn.

Regional exploration is ongoing and has successfully intersected two additional sulphide bearing (stringer – disseminated to narrow massive sulphide zones – non economic to date) VMS systems confirming that Perkoa is not an isolated occurrence. As a key focus in 2019, Trevali’s proven exploration group is using a multidisciplinary approach in this frontier VMS belt. There are currently four drill rigs active on the Perkoa property consisting of two diamond drill rigs, two air core drill rigs with real-time geochemical analysis and two ground geophysical teams screening the prospective Perkoa mine horizon.

Table 6. Perkoa Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2018(1,2)

Grade Metal Category Quantity Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Mt % % g/t M lbs M lbs K oz Perkoa Mine (3) Proven 1.22 14.44 - - 388 - - Probable 1.87 11.55 - - 477 - - Proven & Probable 3.09 12.69 - - 865 - -





(1) All Mineral Reserves have been estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) — Definition Standards adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the “CIM Definition Standards”). Numbers may not add due to rounding. The Mineral Reserve is shown at 100% ownership, Trevali holds a 90% joint venture interest in the Perkoa Mine. (2) The technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Perkoa Mine, Burkina Faso” dated April 12, 2018, is the current technical report for the Perkoa property. (3) The Perkoa Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate is reported based on planned stopes with a net smelter return cut-off grade of US$100/tonne, with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc. The Perkoa Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate has been prepared by non-independent Mine engineering consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Professional Engineer Barbara Rose (P.Eng.), a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Ms. Rose is Principal Mine Engineer of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.





Table 7. Perkoa Mineral Resources as at December 31, 2018(1,2)

Grade Metal Category Quantity Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Mt % % g/t M lbs M lbs K oz Perkoa Mine (3) Measured 1.94 15.36 - - 656 - - Indicated 2.94 11.87 - - 770 - - Measured & Indicated 4.88 13.26 - - 1,427 - - Inferred 1.21 10.21 - - 271 - -





(1) All Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add up due to rounding. The Mineral Resource is shown at 100% ownership, Trevali holds a 90% joint venture interest in the Perkoa Mine. (2) The technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Perkoa Mine, Burkina Faso” dated April 12, 2018, is the current technical report for the Perkoa property. (3) The Perkoa Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% ZnEQ with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc. The Perkoa Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the mine geology department and non-independent Resource geology consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Mineral Resources Management of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.



Rosh Pinah Mine

The conversion drilling program successfully replaced the 2018 mining depletion with tonnages for both Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increasing in addition to mining depletion replacement. The Mineral Reserve zinc grade is modestly lower than 2017. The decline occurred primarily due to a combination of mining extracting higher than average Mineral Reserves grade tonnes in 2018, as well as a reduction of the NSR cut-off to $60/t from $66/t in 2017 allowing additional lower grade tonnes to be converted to Mineral Reserves. Rosh Pinah is a Tier 1 deposit on a grade – tonnage basis with the majority of zones, and in particular the Western Orefield, the largest zone discovered to date remaining open for expansion. Exploration in 2018 successfully targeted higher grade, metallurgically superior mineralization in the Western Orefield, which resulted in a significant increase in inferred tonnage and grades.

Rosh Pinah remains one of Trevali’s lowest cost operations. The Rosh Pinah 2.0 optimization and expansion study, which continues to advance with completion anticipated in the second half of 2019, is evaluating opportunities to reduce the unit cost structure of the mine, further positioning Rosh Pinah as a low-cost, long-life and core asset for Trevali.





Table 8. Rosh Pinah Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2018 (1,2)

Grade Metal Category Quantity Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Mt % % g/t M lbs M lbs K oz Rosh Pinah Mine (3) Proven 3.90 7.12 1.59 20.49 612 137 2,568 Probable 4.59 6.40 1.46 23.11 648 148 3,409 Proven & Probable 8.49 6.73 1.52 21.90 1,260 285 5,978





(1) All Mineral Reserves have been estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) — Definition Standards adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the “CIM Definition Standards”). Numbers may not add due to rounding. The Mineral Reserve is shown at 100% ownership, Trevali holds a 90% joint venture interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine. (2) The technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Rosh Pinah Mine, Namibia” dated May 1, 2018, is the current technical report for the Rosh Pinah property. (3) The Rosh Pinah Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate is reported based on planned stopes with a net smelter return cut-off grade of US$60/tonne, with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc. The Rosh Pinah Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate has been prepared by non-independent Mine engineering consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Professional Engineer Barbara Rose (P.Eng.), a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Ms. Rose is Principal Mine Engineer of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.





Table 9. Rosh Pinah Mineral Resource as at December 31, 2018 (1,2)

Grade Metal Quantity Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Category Mt % % g/t M lbs M lbs K oz Rosh Pinah Mine (3) Measured 5.49 8.33 1.93 27.14 1,009 234 4,792 Indicated 5.83 7.30 1.59 25.18 938 204 4,716 Measured & Indicated 11.32 7.82 1.76 26.13 1,950 439 9,509 Inferred 5.56 7.11 1.13 24.93 872 139 4,457





(1) All Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add up due to rounding. The Mineral Resource is shown at 100% ownership, Trevali holds a 90% joint venture interest in the Rosh Pinah Mine. (2) The technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Rosh Pinah Mine, Namibia” dated May 1, 2018, is the current technical report for the Rosh Pinah property. (3) The Rosh Pinah Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% ZnEQ with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc, US$0.95/lb lead, US$14.50/oz silver. The Rosh Pinah Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the mine geology department and non-independent Resource geology consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Mineral Resources Management of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.





Caribou Mine – Bathurst Mining Camp Operations

The annual Mineral Reserve statement for the Caribou mine utilized a net smelter return cut-off-value of US$75 per tonne, an increase from the US$70 per tonne value used for the 2017 year-end disclosure. The cut-off increase reflects a year to year mining cost increase partly resulting from the implementation of cemented back fill and increased rehabilitation requirements. Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves tonnage decreased from 2017, as the sill pillar recovery was decreased due to recent changes observed in ground conditions and remnant areas have been excluded from reporting in 2018 while ongoing work is conducted to determine a safe, cost-effective mining methodology. Ongoing mine optimization studies will seek to redress this. The overall grade increased due to improved geological constraint and more selective mining. The Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources saw an increase in tonnage, grade and contained metal over the 2017 year-end Mineral disclosure and the deposit remains open for expansion. Additional studies remain on-going evaluating cost reduction opportunities at the mine with the aim of further converting Mineral Resource to Reserves.

After completing a detailed multi-disciplinary technical review of Murray Brook project, the Company decided to not pursue its option to acquire a 75% interest, electing to focus on continuing to unlock value from the operating Caribou mine and further evaluate other projects in the region.

Table 10. Caribou Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2018 (1,2)

Grade Metal Category Quantity Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Mt % % g/t M lbs M lbs K oz Caribou Mine (3) Proven 1.57 6.54 2.55 78.31 226.0 87.9 3,945 Probable 1.73 6.21 2.32 68.56 236.5 88.4 3,808 Proven & Probable 3.29 6.37 2.43 73.20 462.5 176.3 7,753





(1) All Mineral Reserves have been estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) — Definition Standards adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the “CIM Definition Standards”). Numbers may not add due to rounding. (2) The technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Caribou Mine, Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada” dated May 31, 2018, is the current technical report for the Caribou property. (3) The Caribou Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate is reported based on optimized stopes designed on an incremental net smelter return cut-off grade of US$75/tonne with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc, US$0.95/lb lead, US$14.50/oz silver. The Caribou Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate has been prepared by non-independent Mine engineering consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Professional Engineer Barbara Rose (P.Eng.), a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Ms. Rose is Principal Mine Engineer of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.





Table 11. Bathurst Mining Camp (New Brunswick) Mineral Resources as at December 31, 2018 (1,2,3)

Grade

Metal Category Quantity Zn Pb Cu Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Ag Au Mt % % % g/t g/t M lbs M lbs M lbs K oz K oz Caribou Mine (4) Measured 6.00 6.69 2.53 - 75.36 - 885 335 - 14,537 - Indicated 3.58 6.67 2.58 - 76.00 - 526 204 - 8,748 - Measured & Indicated 9.58 6.68 2.55 - 75.60 - 1,411 539 - 23,285 - Inferred 5.12 6.42 2.65 - 78.52 - 725 299 - 12,925 - Restigouche Project (5) Measured 0.29 4.63 3.08 0.21 38.80 0.45 30 20 1.4 364 4 Indicated 0.79 5.19 3.36 0.22 49.07 0.55 91 59 3.8 1,249 14 Measured & Indicated 1.08 5.00 3.30 0.22 46.30 0.52 119 79 5.3 1,613 18 Inferred 0.58 6.10 4.30 0.28 67.83 0.81 77 55 3.6 1,256 15 Halfmile Project (6) Measured 0.40 5.92 1.99 0.46 40.00 0.60 54 18 4.0 520 10 Indicated 7.40 7.00 2.37 0.16 35.00 0.29 1,146 389 26.0 8,450 70 Measured & Indicated 7.80 6.94 2.35 0.18 36.00 0.30 1,199 407 31.0 8,980 80 Inferred 6.50 5.62 1.51 0.15 23.00 0.10 806 216 21.0 4,720 20 Stratmat Project (7) Indicated 4.70 5.30 2.10 0.40 49.00 0.60 550 214 43.0 7,300 90 Inferred 2.40 4.80 2.10 0.70 39.00 0.40 252 110 37.0 3,000 30





(1) All Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add up due to rounding. (2) The technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Caribou Mine, Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada” dated May 31, 2018, is the current technical report for the Caribou property. (3) The technical report entitled “Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Halfmile-Stratmat Massive Sulphide Zinc-Lead-Silver Integrated Project Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada” dated October 26, 2017, is the current technical report for the Halfmile-Stratmat property. (4) The Caribou Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% ZnEQ with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc, US$0.95/lb lead, US$14.50/oz silver. The Caribou Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the mine geology department and non-independent technical consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Mineral Resources Management of the Company and accordingly, is not independent. (5) The Restigouche Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 3% ZnEQ with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc, US$0.95/lb lead, US$14.50/oz silver. The Restigouche Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the exploration geology department and non-independent technical consultants to the company with an effective date of July 30, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Mineral Resources Management of the Company and accordingly, is not independent. (6) The Halfmile Underground Project Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% ZnEQ with metal prices of: US$1.05/lb zinc, US$0.95/lb lead, US$20.00/oz silver, FX: US$/CAD$0.80. The Halfmile Underground Project Mineral Resource estimate was prepared and approved by Professional Geologist Gilles Arseneau (P.Geo.), a consultant with SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., who is an Independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, with an effective date of October 26, 2017. (7) The Stratmat Underground Project Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on zinc equivalent cut off grade of 5% ZnEQ with metal prices of: US$1.00/lb zinc, US$1.00/lb lead, US$21.15/oz silver, FX: US$/CAD$0.85. The Stratmat Underground Project Mineral Resource estimate was prepared and approved by Professional Geologist Gilles Arseneau (P.Geo.), a consultant with SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., who is an Independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, with an effective date of October 26, 2017.





Santander Mine

The annual Mineral Reserve estimate at the Company’s Santander mine utilized a net smelter return cut-off-value of US$45 per tonne. The 2018 drill program successfully replaced mined inventory for the year with Proven and Probable Reserves and Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources increasing in tonnages, grade and contained metal. The 2018 drilling program at Santander mainly focused on replacing mining depletion, but a significant amount of drilling also targeted resource conversion at the Santander Pipe Project. The Santander Pipe drilling program successfully converted 2.77 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Resources at a grade of 6.81% Zn for a total of 416 million pounds of contained zinc metal. The Santander Pipe will continue to be evaluated in 2019.

Table 12. Santander Mineral Reserves as at December 31, 2018 (1,2)

Grade Metal Category Quantity Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Mt % % g/t M lbs M lbs K oz Santander Mine (3) Proven 1.11 4.71 0.77 34.54 115.8 19.0 1,238 Probable 1.22 4.62 0.51 29.42 124.5 13.7 1,155 Proven & Probable 2.34 4.67 0.64 31.86 240.3 32.7 2,393





(1) All Mineral Reserves have been estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) — Definition Standards adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the “CIM Definition Standards”). Numbers may not add due to rounding. (2) The technical report entitled “Mineral Reserve Estimation Technical Report for the Santander Zinc Mine, Province de Huaral, Perú” dated March 31, 2017, is the current technical report for the Santander property. (3) The Santander Magistral Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate is reported based on optimized stopes designed on an incremental net smelter return cut-off grade of US$45/tonne with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc, US$0.95/lb lead, US$14.50/oz silver. The Santander Magistral Underground Mine Mineral Reserve estimate has been prepared by non-independent Mine engineering consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Professional Engineer Barbara Rose (P.Eng.), a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Ms. Rose is Principal Mine Engineer of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.





Table 13. Santander Mine Mineral Resource as at December 31, 2018 (1,2)

Grade Metal Category Quantity Zn Pb Ag Zn Pb Ag Mt % % g/t M lbs M lbs K oz Santander Mine (3) Measured 1.42 5.63 0.92 33.96 176 29 1,552 Indicated 1.66 5.09 0.59 31.78 186 22 1,692 Measured & Indicated 3.08 5.34 0.74 32.79 362 50 3,244 Inferred 1.43 4.60 0.21 22.19 145 7 1,022 Santander Pipe Project (4) Indicated 2.77 6.81 0.09 13.39 416 5 1,193 Inferred 0.82 5.59 0.02 10.00 101 0.4 263





(1) All Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add up due to rounding. (2) The technical report entitled “Mineral Reserve Estimation Technical Report for the Santander Zinc Mine, Province de Huaral, Perú” dated March 31, 2017, is the current technical report for the Santander property. (3) The Santander Magistral Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on net smelter return cut-off grade of US$40/tonne with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc, US$0.95/lb lead, US$14.50/oz silver. The Santander Magistral Underground Mine Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the mine geology department and non-independent Resource geology consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Mineral Resources Management of the Company and accordingly, is not independent. (4) The Santander Pipe Underground Deposit Mineral Resource estimate is reported based on net smelter return cut-off grade of US$40/tonne with metal prices of: US$1.13/lb zinc, US$0.95/lb lead, US$14.50/oz silver. The Santander Pipe Underground Deposit Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by the exploration geology department and non-independent Resource geology consultants to the company with an effective date of December 31, 2018, under the supervision of and approved by Yan Bourassa (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Bourassa is Vice President Mineral Resources Management of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.





Qualified Persons and Technical Information

The Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates have been estimated and compiled in accordance with definitions and guidelines set out in the Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum and as required by Canada's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mineral Reserve estimates reflect the Company's reasonable expectation that all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained, mining dilution and mining recovery have been applied in estimating the Mineral Reserves.

The Mineral Reserves were prepared under the supervision of Barbara Rose, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Barbara Rose (P.Eng.) is Principal Mine Engineer for the Company and is therefore not considered independent.

The Mineral Resource technical contents has been prepared by the Company's technical personnel under the supervision of Yan Bourassa (M.Sc. P.Geo.), a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Yan Bourassa is Vice President Mineral Resources Management of the Company and accordingly, is not independent.

