NV Gold Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 - NV Gold Corporation (TSX.V: NVX; OTC PINK: NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (see news releases dated March 19th, 2019, March 21, 2019 and March 22, 2019) of $1,060,224 (the "Placement").

"We are pleased to complete a quick and oversubscribed private placement, and also see our management and board members purchase approximately 27% of the financing. We are also excited to highlight our exploration plans in the next couple of weeks, get boots on the ground soon after, and have the drill rigs turning before summer," commented Peter A. Ball, President and COO of NV Gold.

The Company sold 8,835,199 units (the "Units") at CDN$0.12 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Share and one-half of one Warrant, each whole Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share at CDN$0.20 per share until September 27, 2021.

Management and Directors of NV Gold purchased 2,353,500 or almost 27% of the private placement.

The proceeds of the Placement will be used by the Company for the advancement of existing properties, potential acquisition new properties, and for general working capital. The Company paid finder's fees totaling CDN$39,060 and issued 325,500 finder's warrants in respect of subscriptions under the private placement. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at CDN$0.20 per share until September 27, 2021.

The common shares forming part of the Units and any shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants or the finder's warrants are subject to a hold period which expires on July 28, 2019.

