SIRIOS completes more than 11,000 m of drilling on Cheechoo

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, March 28, 2019 - Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2019 winter diamond drilling campaign on the Cheechoo gold property. Forty-seven NQ drill holes were completed for a total of 11,322 metres drilled, attaining more than 10,000 metres for this campaign, as planned.

DDH Location


The number of drill holes was increased to seventeen in the Eclipse area, while reduced to two (#240 and 245) drill holes in the Main area. The holes in the Main area targeted the extension of the vein intersected in drill hole #112 that yielded 41 g/t Au over 8 m (reference press release Feb 14, 2018).

The number of drill holes and meters drilled by area are indicated in the table below and the drill holes are illustrated in the figure.

Drill holes distribution table
Cheechoo Winter 2019 Campaign
Area Number of drill holes Metres drilled
Eclipse 17 3181
Echo 13 3653
North contact 10 2303
Mafic Dyke 5 1106
Main 2 1079
Total: 47 11 322

A figure is available at the following link: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a62b81e-8ee2-4365-a94c-4235a33a4822

Sirios progressively receives assays results from different areas of the property, but re-assays are frequently undertaken to satisfy various quality control criteria. Assays results will be reported by area once they are completed.

Sirios’ 100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp’s Éléonore gold mine.

Assay quality control
All NQ drill core are logged by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core is then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program is in place by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples are assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by ALS in Val-d’Or. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold are assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve on a 1 kg sample.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:
Sirios Resources Inc.
Dominique Doucet, Eng., President, CEO ddoucet@sirios.com
Tel.: (514) 510-7961


Sirios Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.sirios.com


