American Manganese Partners with U.S. Department of Energy National Labs on Lithium-Ion Electric Vehicle Battery Materials Recycling

Multi-Year Project Focuses on Creating A Circular Economy for Li-Ion Batteries

Amy Will Partner with Two U.S. National Labs and Leading U.S. Universities

SURREY, March 28, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (AMY) is pleased to announce that that the Company will participate in a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) project to advance the economic recovery of Lithium-ion battery materials from electric vehicles and other consumer goods.

The project, formally titled "Lithium Ion Battery Disassembly, Remanufacturing, and Lithium & Cobalt Recovery Project," focuses on developing an economic recovery strategy for critical materials in end-of-use lithium-ion batteries from electric and hybrid electric vehicles and other consumer goods such as electric bicycles and power tools. The project commences immediately, under the aegis of the Critical Materials Institute (CMI), an Energy Innovation Hub, led by Ames Laboratory and supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Advanced Manufacturing Office.

"AMY is very pleased to become the first private-sector company to participate in this project," said Larry Reaugh, CEO of American Manganese. "We're honored to be working with world-renowned national labs and leading U.S. universities on an issue that will dramatically impact our ability to meet rising material demand for lithium, cobalt, manganese and nickel."

AMY's partners include U.S. national labs:

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). Located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, ORNL is the largest multidisciplinary science and energy national laboratory in the DOE system.

Idaho National Lab (INL). Located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the nation's leading center for nuclear energy research and development performs work in energy systems, national security, science and environment.

Purdue University and Case Western Reserve University are also project partners.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent approved technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's December 14, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

