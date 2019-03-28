Altiplano Reports Cash-Positive Fourth Quarter Operations in Chile

Edmonton, March 28, 2019 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (OTCQB: ALTPF) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") has concluded its bulk sampling program and is pleased to report the Q4 October - December results at the historic Farellon Copper-Gold Mine near La Serena, Chile. The program was designed to test viability of operations at Farellon based on the environment of lower copper prices that prevailed during the latter half of 2018.

CEO John Williamson stated, "We are excited to achieve a positive quarter at the Farellon project despite copper prices averaging lower than 2.80 USD/lb at that time. We have a lot of work ahead, but with stabilization of production and grade control in the current environment of rising copper prices, we can look ahead to growth strategies at Farellon, Laura and the Rosario vein systems."

Between October 1st and December 31st, the Company extracted 11,365 tonnes of mineralized material at Farellon and processed 7,988 tonnes yielding an average grade of 1.46% Cu. During Q4, the Company received 695,000 USD for the sale of this material, producing an operating margin of 63,500 USD from Chilean operations.

