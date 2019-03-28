Murchison Identifies Strong EM Conductors Near the Brabant-McKenzie VMS Zn-Cu-Ag Deposit, SK

TORONTO, March 28, 2019 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce that it has identified several new significant electromagnetic (EM) conductors located approximately 1,700 metres east from the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit in north-central Saskatchewan. There is no evidence of past exploration on these targets.

The 1,800 metre long McKenzie B target is oriented north-south and is made up of 2 parallel EM conductors with a third one trending obliquely at the north end, creating an interesting complex structure. The EM data suggests recurring conductors to the south along similar geological horizons. The most eastern conductor is associated with a magnetic high trend which may indicate the presence of iron sulphide pyrrhotite.

The McKenzie C target is located approximately 800 metres further east and is parallel to the McKenzie B target. The boundary of the recent airborne survey produced a 1,000 metre gap in the coverage of this target. However, both section trend towards each other and are assumed to be connected. With this in mind, the McKenzie C target appears to extend over a strike length of approximately 4,000 metres. Ground geophysical surveys may be undertaken in the future to complete the coverage of this target.

The McKenzie C target has a varying character along its long axis. It is made up of one conductor on northern part, which is associated with a magnetic high trend. There are three conductors (named 1, 2 and 3) in the southern section forming a package approximately 400 metre wide with the two eastern conductors (2 and 3) being associated with magnetic high trends. The McKenzie C target airborne EM data suggests that the conductors continue to the south for another 1,700 metres but a greater depth, until they hit the border of the airborne surveyed area.

About the Brabant-McKenzie Project:

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately 3 kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 324 km2, which cover approximately 38 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd.

Murchison is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison currently has 44.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

