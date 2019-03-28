VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): wishes to congratulate Toronto-listed Imperial Metals for the sale of a 70% joint-venture interest in their Red Chris copper-gold mine to Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd. for $806.5 million. Newcrest will operate the mine and control the surrounding claims.

HAWKEYE's McBride and Todagin properties are contiguous with the northeastern and southwestern borders of the Red Chris mine property, respectively. Both properties are located 12 km from the Red Chris mine. McBride and Todagin, along with the Company's Boomerang property, 85 kilometres to the west, share the same geological setting as the Red Chris mine and other recent copper-gold discoveries, such as the Saddle discovery by GT Gold Corp., in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

HAWKEYE's 2018 exploration work on the McBride property outlined a 2 kilometre long, copper-enriched geochemical trend that includes outcropping mineralization up to 5.18 g/t Au and 1.89% Cu. At the Todagin property, a heavily oxidized and silicified gossan was identified immediately adjacent to the Red Chris mine property.

Management is seeking financing for exploration programs recommended for the 2019 field season at its McBride, Todagin and Boomerang properties, with the intent of defining and drilling priority targets.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company states "We are pleased to welcome Newcrest Mining, a successful operating company, to the Golden Triangle, and we expect international investor interest will be drawn to the area. We look forward to advancing exploration of HAWKEYE'S porphyry copper-gold properties, with a focus on a 2019 drill program on the McBride property, which adjoins the Red Chris mine property."

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained within this release.

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

