Buchans Wileys Acquires 195,000 Common Shares in Gander Exploration in Lieu of Debt Settlement

TORONTO, March 28, 2019 - Buchans Wileys Exploration Inc. ("Buchans Wileys" or "the Company") announces that the Company has agreed to settle a of $1,950 owed by Gander Exploration Inc. ("Gander"), a mineral exploration company, in stock. Gander will issue 195,000 common shares to the Company at the price of CAD$0.01 per share. Upon closing of the transaction, the Company will own 2.6% of Gander.

About Buchans Wileys

Buchans Wileys is a public reporting company in British Columbia and Alberta, focused on mineral exploration of its properties in Newfoundland, Canada.

