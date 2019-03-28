West Kirkland Reports That Permitting at Hasbrouck Gold Project, Nevada on Track

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 - West Kirkland Mining Inc. (WKM:TSXV) (“West Kirkland” or the “Company”) provides an update on the Hasbrouck Gold Project. Detailed interaction between the Company, its environmental specialists and the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) has been completed and federal permitting for construction and operation of the planned Phase 2 Hasbrouck Mine open pit heap leach operation is on track for completion in Q4 2019. Federal permits for construction and operation of the planned Phase 1 Three Hills Mine open-pit heap-leach operation have already been issued by the BLM. The Company also received in January 2019 the state permission for the inter-basin transfer of water from the area of the Three Hills Mine where the Company leases a water right to the area of the Phase 2 Hasbrouck Mine.



“We are very pleased with our recent discussions with the BLM as these interactions have confirmed our detailed plan for completing required permits on the larger Phase 2 Hasbrouck Mine open-pit heap-leach area of the Hasbrouck Project. We are within the scope as set out in our budget and our schedule for completion in Q4 2019 is on track. Our objective to obtain full federal permits over the entire Hasbrouck Project in 2019 is within sight,” said Sandy McVey, COO of WKM. The Hasbrouck Project, consisting of both the Phase 1 Three Hills Mine and the Phase 2 Hasbrouck Mine, is a heap-leach open-pit project located in Nevada with 762,000 ounces of gold reserves.

The Hasbrouck Gold Project contains Proven & Probable Reserves of 784,000 gold equivalent oz (45,270,000 tons at 0.017 Au oz/t for 762,000 contained Au oz; 0.233 Ag oz/t for 10,569,000 contained Ag ounces) (Technical Report and Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for The Hasbrouck and Three Hills Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, Report Date: September 14, 2016 prepared by Thomas L. Dyer, P.E. and Paul Tietz, C.P.G. of Mine Development Associates (MDA)). Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP holds a 25% interest in the Hasbrouck Gold Project and is participating in project expenditures.

About West Kirkland Mining Inc.

West Kirkland is focused on acquiring and advancing near-construction gold projects in safe jurisdictions, and owns a 75% interest in, and a 1.1% net smelter return royalty over, the Hasbrouck Gold Project in Tonopah, Nevada.

The Company has secured an option on a district scale land position for future exploration. At this time, the Company will focus its efforts on completing full permitting for its gold reserves.

Authors and Qualified Persons Statement

Sandy McVey, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer for West Kirkland, and a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release and has verified the relevant data. Quality Control and Assay information is as previously disclosed in the Company’s technical reports.

