INV Metals Reports 2018 Results

28.03.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, March 28, 2019 - INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) reports its financial results for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. The Company recorded a total loss from continuing operations of $4,380,178 or $0.05 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $4,758,001 or $0.05 per share for the year ended December 31, 2017, a decrease of $377,823 or 8% from the prior year. The Company’s cash balance as at March 28, 2019 was approximately $5 million. For additional financial information please see INV Metals’ audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s web site at www.invmetals.com.

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

For further information, please contact:

Sunny Lowe
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (416) 703-8416
E-mail: slowe@invmetals.com


INV Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.invmetals.com


