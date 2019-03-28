Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Great Panther Announces Resignation of Director

28.03.2019  |  CNW

TSX: GPR  |  NYSE: GPL

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 - Great Panther Mining Ltd. (TSX: GPR; NYSE American: GPL) ("Great Panther", the "Company") reports that Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective today. 

"On behalf of Great Panther and our shareholders, I would like to thank Nikki for her support and contributions in respect of Great Panther's acquisition of Beadell Resources Ltd..  As the CEO and Managing Director of Beadell, she saw the strong merits of the combination and worked tirelessly to achieve a deal that was in the best interests of our respective shareholders," stated R.W. (Bob) Garnett, Chair of Great Panther. "We wish her great success in her future endeavours."

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining Ltd. is a growth-oriented intermediate precious metals mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL. Great Panther operates three mines including the Tucano Gold Mine in Amapá State, Brazil, and two primary silver mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine.  Great Panther is also evaluating the restart of the Coricancha project in Peru and expects to make a decision on whether or not to restart the project in early 2019.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-announces-resignation-of-director-300820750.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Ltd.



Contact
Alex Heath, CFA, Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Toll free: 1 888 355 1766, Tel: +1 604 638 8956, aheath@greatpanther.com, www.greatpanther.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Panther Mining Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.greatpanther.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap