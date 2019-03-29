Almonty Reports Results of Election of Directors

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) (“Almonty” or the “Company”) today announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 28, 2019 (the “Meeting”), each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 21, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 95,328,360 common shares or 52.54% of Almonty’s issued and outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted by either a show of hands or ballot in favour of each item of business. The detailed results of the vote for each of the five elected directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes Withheld Lewis Black 73,983,962 169,398 99.77% 0.23% Michael Costa 74,150,835 2,525 100% 0.00% Daniel D’Amato 73,969,812 183,548 99.75% 0.25% Thomas Gutschlag 73,373,962 779,398 98.95% 1.05% Mark Trachuk 74,150,835 2,525 100% 0.00%

74,153,360 Shares (40.87% of outstanding Shares) were voted by proxy. 21,175,000 Shares (11.67% of outstanding Shares) were voted in person at the meeting.

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s profile at www.sedar.com.

