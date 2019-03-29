Gold Fields Publishes 2018 Integrated Annual Report

JOHANNESBURG, March 29, 2019 /CNW/ -- Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) today published its Integrated Annual Report 2018 (IAR) and a number of associated reports on its website.

These are the statutory Annual Financial Report 2018, including the Governance Report, containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, the 2018 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement, the Notice to Shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Gold Fields' Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report 2018. The IAR will be posted to shareholders on Friday, 29 March 2019.

The IAR and the Annual Financial Report incorporate all aspects of the Group's business, including reviews of the South African, West African, Australian and South American operations, the Group's project activities, as well as detailed financial, operational and sustainable development information.

KPMG Inc. have audited the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, including the Annual Financial Report, and their unmodified audit report is open for inspection at the Company's offices.

