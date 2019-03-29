Torq Appoints New CFO

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2019 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORQ), (“Torq” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Stacy Rowa as Chief Financial Officer and the resignation of Peter Rees as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective April 1, 2019. Mr. Rees is resigning to pursue a new opportunity.



Ms. Rowa is a Canadian CPA, CA who has worked with Canadian and US publicly listed resource companies for the past 10 years. Ms. Rowa has been with the Company since 2016 serving as Corporate Controller. Prior to joining Torq, Ms. Rowa held finance roles with Elgin Mining Inc., before it was acquired by Mandalay Resources Inc. in 2014, and Aura Minerals Inc. She began her career with KPMG LLP’s mining practice after obtaining her Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of British Columbia.

A Message from Michael Kosowan, President & CEO:

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Peter for his leadership and guidance during our early stages of development. Stacy’s past experience and knowledge of our business will be valuable on the continued financial management of the company as we execute our acquisition strategy."

The Company will grant to Ms. Rowa 250,000 options, which are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Torq Resources



Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company’s management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

