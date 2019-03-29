First Majestic Updates 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2019 - FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce its 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for its existing mineral property assets in Mexico with an effective date of December 31, 2018. The Company completed a total of 211,695 metres of diamond drilling at its operating mines in 2018, representing a 35% increase in metres drilled compared to the prior year.



2018 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to the prior estimate of December 31, 2017)

Proven and Probable Reserves increased 46% to 170.9 million silver equivalent ounces Added San Dimas Reserves consisting of 100.4 million silver equivalent ounces; or up 32% compared to post acquisition estimates due to higher conversion of Resources to Reserves resulting from successful infill drilling in the Jessica, Roberta and Regina mining areas San Martin Reserves declined 71% to 6.1 million silver equivalent ounces resulting from an increase in cut-off grades due to lower metal price assumptions and an increase in operating costs, as well as re-assessing the dilution and mining recovery factors to reflect current mining conditions La Parrilla Reserves declined 75% to 3.6 million silver equivalent ounces resulting from mine depletion and an increase in cut-off grades due to lower metal price assumptions and an increase in operating costs Excluded La Guitarra Reserves after placing the operation in care and maintenance

Measured and Indicated Resources increased 82% to 259.8 million silver equivalent ounces Added San Dimas M&I Resources of 130.2 million silver equivalent ounces; up 8% compared to previous estimates Upgraded 8.8 million silver equivalent ounces at the Ermitaño Silver/Gold Project from Inferred to Indicated Resources

Inferred Resources increased 3% to 212.7 million silver equivalent ounces Added San Dimas Inferred Resources of 112.6 million silver equivalent ounces Increased Ermitaño’s Inferred Resource by 20% to 49.0 million silver equivalent ounces Reclassified 92.9 million silver equivalent ounces at La Joya to historical estimates



The following table shows the total tonnage mined from each of the Company’s producing properties during 2018, including total ounces of silver and silver equivalent ounces produced from each property and the tonnage mined from delineated Reserves and Resources at each property. A portion of the production from each mine came from material other than Reserves or Resources, as set out below under the heading “Material Mined from Areas Not in Reserves or Resources”.

2018 PRODUCTION TABLE

Units SAN DIMAS SANTA ELENA LA ENCANTADA SAN MARTIN LA PARRILLA DEL TORO LA GUITARRA TOTAL Ore Processed Tonnes 435,289 899,370 916,894 284,656 491,637 267,170 80,435 3,375,452 Material Mined from Reserves Tonnes 434,838 876,070 205,931 235,154 472,546 235,387 43,963 2,503,890 Material Mined from Areas Not In Reserves or Resources Tonnes 451 23,300 710,963 49,502 19,091 31,783 36,472 871,561 Silver Produced Ounces 3,621,868 2,223,246 1,603,740 1,746,139 1,340,385 785,154 358,919 11,679,452 Silver-Equivalent Produced from Other Metals (1) Ounces 4,429,737 3,791,441 7,155 423,199 982,671 647,158 282,260 10,563,619 Silver-Equivalent Produced Ounces 8,051,605 6,014,687 1,610,895 2,169,338 2,323,056 1,432,312 641,179 22,243,071





(1) Silver-equivalent ounces are estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Details as to the method of calculation can be found in the applicable tables in each mine section of the 2018 Annual Information Form. (2) Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Metal price assumptions used to estimate the 2018 Reserves were reduced to reflect a conservative view and relatively inline with the three-year rolling price averages. Price assumptions for Mineral Reserves estimation decreased to $17.00/oz for silver (-$1.00/oz), $1,250/oz for gold (-$50/oz), $1.10/lb for lead (-$0.10/lb) and $1.20/lb for zinc (-$0.20/lb) when compared to the previous estimates.

RESERVES AND RESOURCES UPDATE

As of December 31, 2018, Proven and Probable Reserves totaled 170.9 million silver equivalent ounces, representing a 46% increase in metal content compared to the prior estimate of December 31, 2017. This increase reflects the incorporation of the high grade reserves of the San Dimas mine after its acquisition on May 10, 2018 and the results of the infill exploration and development programs, offset by the effect of mining depletion, the reduction of reserves primarily at San Martin and La Parrilla, the elimination of reserves from La Guitarra which was put in care and maintenance in August 2018, as well as the impact of lower metal price assumptions.

The Company’s consolidated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have increased 17% in terms of tonnage and 82% in terms of silver equivalent metal content as the result of incorporating the high grade resources of San Dimas as well as conversion of Inferred Resources at Ermitaño following its successful 2018 exploration program. These increases were partially offset by production depletion and reductions in metal price used for Mineral Resources estimation.

Consolidated Inferred Mineral Resources increased by 3% in terms of silver equivalent metal content after the incorporation of resources from San Dimas which was offset by the subtraction of resources from La Joya which is now considered a historical estimate.

The complete 2018 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for all metals, tonnage and grades are shown below in the following tables:

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves with an effective date of December 31, 2018 Mine Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content kt Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) SAN DIMAS Proven (UG) Sulphides 1,629 323 4.09 - - 630 16,940 214.4 32,980 Probable (UG) Sulphides 3,794 303 3.34 - - 553 36,980 407.1 67,450 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Sulphides 5,423 309 3.56 - - 576 53,920 621.5 100,430 SANTA ELENA Proven (UG) Sulphides 2,028 113 1.58 - - 238 7,340 103.2 15,520 Probable (UG) Sulphides 576 102 1.28 - - 202 1,880 23.6 3,740 Probable (Pad) Oxides 1,349 36 0.94 - - 111 1,570 40.7 4,800 Total Proven and Probable (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 3,953 85 1.32 - - 189 10,790 167.5 24,060 LA ENCANTADA Probable (UG) Oxides 1,311 189 - - - 189 7,950 - 7,950 Probable (UG) Oxides - Flotation 809 147 - 2.35 - 196 3,820 - 5,090 Probable (Tailings) Oxides 4,138 110 - - - 110 14,630 - 14,630 Total Probable (UG) Oxides + Tailings 6,257 131 - 0.30 - 138 26,400 - 27,670 LA PARRILLA Probable (UG) Oxides 70 233 0.17 - - 247 520 0.4 560 Probable (UG) Sulphides 308 166 0.05 2.00 2.10 308 1,650 0.5 3,050 Total Probable (UG) Oxides 378 179 0.08 1.63 1.71 297 2,170 0.9 3,610 SAN MARTÍN Proven (UG) Oxides 79 175 0.27 - - 195 445 0.7 495 Probable (UG) Oxides 615 245 0.50 - - 282 4,840 9.9 5,580 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Oxides 694 237 0.47 - - 272 5,285 10.6 6,075 DEL TORO Proven (UG) Transition + Sulphides 42 205 0.29 2.44 0.65 325 280 0.4 450 Probable (UG) Transition + Sulphides 639 200 0.28 4.41 4.08 419 4,110 5.7 8,620 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Transition + Sulphides 681 200 0.28 4.29 3.87 413 4,390 6.1 9,070 Total Proven and Probable All mineral types 17,387 184 1.44 0.31 0.19 306 102,955 806.6 170,915





(1) Mineral Reserves have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 (NI43-101). (2) The Mineral Reserves statement provided in the table above is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2018. The information provided was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purposes of NI43-101. (3) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the 2018 Annual Information Form (“AIF”). (4) Metal prices considered for Mineral Reserves estimates were $17.00/oz Ag and $1,250/oz Au, $1.00/lb Pb, and $1.20/lb Zn. (5) A two-step constraining approach has been implemented to estimate reserves for each mining method in use: A General Cut-Off Grade (GC) was used to delimit new mining areas that will require development of access and infrastructure and all sustaining costs. A second Incremental Cut-Off Grade (IC) was considered to include adjacent mineralized material which recoverable value pays for all associated costs, including but not limited to the variable cost of mining and processing, indirect costs, treatment, administration costs and plant sustaining costs.

The cut-off grades, metallurgical recoveries, payable terms and modifying factors used to convert Mineral Reserves from Mineral Resources are different for all mines. These cut-off grades and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine below in the AIF. (6) Dilution for underground mining includes consideration for planned dilution due to geometric aspects of the designed stopes and economic zones, and additional dilution consideration due to material handling and other operating aspects. Dilution and mining recovery factors are listed in the applicable section describing each mine below in the AIF. (7) Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes, metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. (8) Totals may not add up due to rounding.







Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources with an effective date of December 31, 2018 Mine / Project Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content

kt Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) SAN DIMAS Measured (UG) Sulphides 1,412 505 7.33 - - 1,059 22,930 332.7 48,080 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 3,193 427 4.93 - - 800 43,840 505.7 82,080 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 4,604 451 5.66 - - 879 66,770 838.4 130,160 SANTA ELENA Measured Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 2,508 132 1.84 - - 280 10,640 148.7 22,550 Indicated Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 915 124 1.60 - - 253 3,650 47.1 7,430 Indicated Ermitaño (UG) Sulphides 704 65 4.05 - - 389 1,460 91.7 8,810 Indicated (Pad) Oxides 1,179 39 1.04 - - 122 1,480 39.3 4,630 Total Measured and Indicated (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 5,306 101 1.92 - - 255 17,230 326.8 43,420 LA ENCANTADA Indicated Veins Systems (UG) Oxides 1,339 255 - - - 255 10,960 - 10,960 Indicated Breccias (UG) Oxides - Flotation 830 238 - 3.36 - 337 6,350 61.5 8,990 Indicated (Tailings) Oxides 4,200 110 - - - 110 14,850 - 14,850 Total Indicated (UG) Oxides + Tailings 6,370 157 - 0.44 - 170 32,160 62 34,800 LA PARRILLA Indicated (UG) Sulphides 999 184 0.06 2.01 1.78 318 5,910 44.3 10,230 Indicated (UG) Oxides 142 254 0.15 - - 265 1,160 - 1,210 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,142 193 0.07 1.76 1.55 312 7,070 44.3 11,440 SAN MARTÍN Measured (UG) Oxides 112 268 0.46 - - 302 960 1.7 1,090 Indicated (UG) Oxides 1,485 291 0.57 - - 334 13,880 27.1 15,940 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides 1,597 289 0.56 - - 332 14,840 28.8 17,030 DEL TORO Measured (UG) Transition + Sulphides 60 225 0.35 2.60 0.66 362 430 0.7 700 Indicated (UG) Transition + Sulphides 896 218 0.30 4.47 3.98 477 6,290 8.7 13,760 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Transition + Sulphides 956 219 0.31 4.35 3.77 470 6,720 9.4 14,460 LA GUITARRA Measured (UG) Sulphides 384 292 1.84 - - 431 3,610 22.7 5,330 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 243 250 1.98 - - 399 1,950 15.5 3,120 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 627 276 1.89 - - 419 5,560 38.2 8,450 Total Measured and Indicated All mineral types 20,601 227 1.88 0.43 0.26 392 150,350 1,347.4 259,760





(1) Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. (2) The Mineral Resources information provided above is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2018. The information provided was reviewed and compiled by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, QP for First Majestic, and is based on internal work prepared under the supervision of First Majestic internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. (3) Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $17.50/oz Ag, $1,300/oz Au, $1.00/lb Pb, and $1.20/lb Zn. (4) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the AIF. (5) The cut-off grades used to estimate Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and factors are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the AIF. (6) Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. (7) The La Guitarra mine was placed on care and maintenance on August 3, 2018 and is no longer a material property.







Inferred Mineral Resources with an effective date of December 31, 2018 Mine / Project Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content

kt Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) SAN DIMAS Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 5,708 341 3.60 - - 614 62,640 661.3 112,640 Inferred Santa Elena Mine (UG) Sulphides 931 90 1.09 - - 177 2,700 32.7 5,310 SANTA ELENA Inferred Ermitaño (UG) Sulphides 4,637 59 3.36 - - 329 8,820 501.5 48,980 Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 5,568 64 2.98 - - 303 11,520 534.2 54,290 LA ENCANTADA Inferred Veins Systems (UG) Oxides 608 234 - - - 234 4,580 - 4,580 Inferred Breccias (UG) Oxides 902 201 - - - 201 5,830 - 5,830 Inferred Ojuelas (UG) Oxides - Flotation 88 183 - 3.41 - 283 520 6.7 810 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 1,598 213 - 0.19 - 218 10,930 6.7 11,220 LA PARRILLA Inferred (UG) Oxides 870 189 0.07 1.83 1.95 321 5,290 35.1 8,970 Inferred (UG) Sulphides 471 226 0.06 - - 231 3,430 - 3,490 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,341 202 0.06 1.19 1.27 289 8,720 35.1 12,460 SAN MARTÍN Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 1,634 232 0.30 - - 254 12,180 15.7 13,360 DEL TORO Inferred Total (UG) Transition + Sulphides 560 219 0.18 3.33 1.23 377 3,960 3.3 6,790 LA GUITARRA Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 164 268 1.39 - - 373 1,420 7.3 1,970 Total Inferred All mineral types 16,573 209 2.30 0.23 0.14 399 111,370 1,263.6 212,730





(1) Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. (2) The Mineral Resources information provided above is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2018. The information provided was reviewed and compiled by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, QP for First Majestic, and is based on internal work prepared under the supervision of First Majestic internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. (3) Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $17.50/oz Ag, $1,300/oz Au, $1.00/lb Pb, and $1.20/lb Zn. (4) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the Annual Information Form (AIF). (5) The cut-off grades used to estimate Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and factors are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the AIF. (6) The La Guitarra mine was placed on care and maintenance on August 3, 2018 and is no longer a material property.

2019 EXPLORATION PROGRAM



For 2019, First Majestic is planning to invest a total of $26.2 million towards exploration to drill approximately 188,000 metres across its core Mexican assets. The 2019 drilling program will consist of approximately 11,600 metres of sustaining diamond drilling to support mining activities at the six operating mines; approximately 152,000 metres of expansionary diamond drilling intended to improve confidence and increase Mineral Resources with a focus on the Santa Elena Main Vein and the Central Block at San Dimas; and drill approximately 8,400 metres intended to test greenfield targets at Santa Elena and Del Toro. Furthermore, due to the exploration success in 2018 at Ermitaño, the Company is planning to complete a 16,000 metre drill program in 2019 to investigate the continuity of mineralization at shallow depths that may be amenable to open pit extraction.

The Company also announces that its 2018 Annual Information Form has been filed on SEDAR. In addition, a Form 40-F report has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR. Both documents are also available on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of First Majestic’s Annual Report which includes the audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to First Majestic, Suite 1800 - 925 West Georgia Street Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6C 3L2 or to info@firstmajestic.com.

Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, Vice President Technical Services for First Majestic, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine, the La Parrilla Silver Mine and the Del Toro Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 14.2 to 15.8 million silver ounces or 24.7 to 27.5 million silver equivalent ounces in 2019.

