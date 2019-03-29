Pure Nickel Announces Granting of Stock Options

Toronto, March 29, 2019 - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,600,000 stock options to certain management, directors, consultants and employees. The options have an exercise price of $0.05, a term of five years, vest immediately and are subject to the terms and conditions of the company's Stock Option Plan.

About Pure Nickel Inc.

Pure Nickel is a mineral exploration company with a focus on exploration projects in North America.

