Levon Resources Announces Appointment of Interim CEO

13:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2019 - Levon Resources Ltd. (TSX:LVN) (OTCQX:LVNVF) (“Levon” or “the Company”) announces that, further to its news release of March 26, 2019, Victor Chevillon, the Company’s Vice President Exploration, has been appointed as Interim CEO.

Mr. Chevillon, M.Sc., C.P.G., has been a director of the Company since 2007 and has served as VP Exploration since 2009. As a consulting exploration geologist with over 48 years’ experience, he has been integral in the development of the Company’s Cordero project, one of Mexico’s premier porphyry targets for silver, zinc, lead, and gold. As Interim CEO, Mr. Chevillon will continue to provide technical knowledge and leadership as the Company evaluates its next steps.

For further information, contact the main office number 778-379-0040.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Daniel Vickerman"
 _____________________________
Daniel Vickerman
Chairman and Director

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Levon Resources Ltd.

www.levon.com


