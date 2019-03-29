Hudson Resources Announces Addition to Working Capital and Extension of Loan Agreement

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2019 - Hudson Resources Inc. (“Hudson” – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”) is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with Hudson’s lender, Cordiant Capital Inc. (“Cordiant”) to provide additional working capital and to extend the maturity and first principal payment of its loan by one year. The additional working capital is required to cover costs associated with delays to full production and equipment performance.



Key parameters of the amended agreement include the following:

Cordiant is arranging an increase of up to US$8M to the current loan facility of US$22.5M to be used for working capital purposes, of which Cordiant will provide a minimum of US$5M. The additional funds are generally on the same terms as the current facility.



The maturity of the loan facility will be extended from July 15 th , 2024 to July 15 th , 2025, with the first principal repayment being deferred by one year accordingly from January 15 th , 2020 to January 15 th , 2021.



, 2024 to July 15 , 2025, with the first principal repayment being deferred by one year accordingly from January 15 , 2020 to January 15 , 2021. In addition to customary transaction fees, Hudson has agreed to grant Cordiant a warrant package consisting of 2.85 million warrants at a price of $0.45 for a period of five years, subject to the policies and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Cordiant will elect a member to join the Hudson board as an Observer. The Observer position does not have any voting rights.

As discussed in Hudson’s most recent MD&A dated February 28, 2019, the Company is currently ramping up production of GreenSpar at the processing plant in Greenland and anticipates the first shipment of product will be departing for Charleston, SC in the second quarter of 2019. The Company is also actively involved in discussions with several potential customers regarding new off-take agreements.

