McEwen Mining Announces Closing of US$25 Million Registered Direct Offering

TORONTO, March 29, 2019 - McEwen Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “McEwen”) (NYSE and TSX: MUX) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million. Insiders of the Company, including Rob McEwen, subscribed for US$3 million of the offering.

Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner of McEwen Mining, stated “We are very pleased to have successfully completed this equity raise as it fully funds the Company’s current mining projects and exploration prospects. At Gold Bar in Nevada, our exploration will be testing deep targets for Carlin style high grade sulphide mineralization, such as exists 25 miles to the north at the Cortez Hills Mine. In Argentina, we plan to develop an all-season access route that should enhance the value of our massive Los Azules copper deposit. In Timmins at the Black Fox mine, we plan to modernize the mobile fleet with the objective of driving down operating costs and increasing production. Accordingly, we are pleased that our production guidance for the year is 205,000 gold equivalent ounces, which is a 16% increase from 2018. In addition, we have a large and exciting exploration program that we expect will generate news throughout the year.”

Conference Call

Please join our conference call, where management will discuss why we did this offering and to provide an overview of operations year to date and expectations for the balance of the year. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the telephone or can be emailed in advance to info@mcewenmining.com.

Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019

11:00 am EDT Toll Free US & Canada: (844) 630-9911 Outside US & Canada: (210) 229-8828 Conference ID Number: 5572459 Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/p2hdjhrb

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for one week after it takes place. Access the replay using the link https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/p2hdjhrb or calling (855) 859-2056 (North America) / (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID Number 5572459.

The subscription by insiders is subject to approval by the Company’s shareholders at the Company’s upcoming 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Roth Capital Partners and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as exclusive lead placement agents for the securities offered in the United States and internationally (except Canada). Maison Placements acted as exclusive placement agent for the securities offered in Canada.

The securities in the offering described above were offered in the United States pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement (File No. 333-224476) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 6, 2018. The securities were offered only by means of a prospectus. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus have been filed with the SEC. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen's principal assets consist of: the San José mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest); the Black Fox mine in Timmins, Canada; the Fenix Project in Mexico; the Gold Bar mine in Nevada; and the large Los Azules copper project in Argentina, advancing towards development.

McEwen has approximately 360 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 22% of the shares.

