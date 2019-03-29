View from the C-Suite: Terry Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, Chilean Metals Inc., tells his company's story. Filmed on March 4, 2019

TORONTO, March 29, 2019 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS0OloL8XwU

The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit www.tmxmoney.com/en/news/csuite.html)

About Chilean Metals Inc. (TSXV: CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc. is a Canadian Junior Exploration Company focusing on high potential Copper Gold prospects in Chile & Canada.

Chilean Metals Inc. is 100% owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific IOCG ("Iron oxide-copper-gold") belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3% NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire Cu-Mo deposit, recently sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. ("Teck"). Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one third of the 3% NSR for $3 million dollars at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck's producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile's First Region.

Chilean Metals Inc. is the 100% owner of five Copper Gold Cobalt exploration properties in Nova Scotia on the western flank of the Cobequid-Chedabucto Fault Zone (CCFZ); Fox River, Parrsboro, Lynn, Economy and Bass River North respectively. It has also optioned two additional projects Trident at Bass River and Economy East. Chilean Metals is exploring, analyzing and drilling these properties in the summer of 2018.

