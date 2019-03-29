Nevado Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2019 - Nevado Resources Corporation (“Nevado” or the “Company”) (NEX: VDO.H) is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement previously announced (see press releases dated March 12, 2019 and February 22, 2019) (the “Private Placement”) has closed. Under the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,100,000 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $310,000. Each Unit was comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at price of $0.12 per Common Share until March 29, 2020.



All securities issued under the Private Placement, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring July 30, 2019.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to reduce corporate debt and to finance the Company's ongoing review of prospective projects.

