Guyana Goldfields Inc. Files Technical Report

TORONTO, March 29, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY) (the "Company") announces today that it has filed a technical report entitled "Technical Report On The Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana" ("The Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Report supports the technical disclosure in the March 26, 2018 news release announcing updated mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and an updated life of mine plan for the Aurora Gold Mine. The Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.guygold.com under the Operations tab.

