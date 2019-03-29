Columbus Gold Confirms Voting Results of its Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2019 - Columbus Gold Corp. (CGT: TSX, CGTFF: OTCQX) (“Columbus”) is pleased to announce that Robert Giustra, Peter Gianulis, Marie-Hélène Bérard, Russell Ball and Oleg Pelevin were elected as directors of Columbus at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 27, 2019 (the “Meeting”).



Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:

Motion Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld % Withheld Number of Directors 38,482,326 99.68 123,030 0.32 0 0.00 Election of Director Nominees: Robert Giustra 38,240,515 99.05 0 0.00 364,841 0.95 Peter Gianulis 32,094,815 83.14 0 0.00 6,510,541 16.86 Marie-Hélène Bérard 36,817,745 95.37 0 0.00 1,787,611 4.63 Russell Ball 38,345,947 99.33 0 0.00 259,409 0.67 Oleg Pelevin 30,524,517 79.07 0 0.00 8,080,839 20.93 Appointment of Auditors 87,139,240 99.44 0 0.00 492,105 0.56 Other business 16,127,090 41.77 22,478,266 58.23 0 0.00

ABOUT COLUMBUS GOLD

Columbus is French Guiana’s leading gold exploration and development company. Columbus holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or gold deposit. A feasibility study for Montagne d'Or was filed in May 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway. Columbus is also earning into the Maripa gold exploration project where past drilling has returned excellent near surface results, including 36 meters of 4.3 g/t gold.

