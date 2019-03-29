Eurocontrol Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, March 29, 2019 - Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc. (TSX Venture: EUO; OTCQB: EUCTF) (“Eurocontrol” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results of the Special Meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, proxies representing 28,430,789 shares (31% of the shares outstanding) were received with 25,298,288 shares, 91% represented at the Meeting voted in favour of the transaction with Sable Resources Ltd. (“Sable”) to acquire Sable’s British Columbia mining and related assets and the transactions contemplated in connection therewith including the creation of a new Control Person (the “Transaction”). Also at the Meeting, and in connection with the Transaction, shareholders approved the resolutions electing the resulting issuer directors (25,147,288 shares, 90.3% represented in favour), the voluntary de-listing from the TSX Venture Exchange and the listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (26,978,288 shares, 96.8% represented in favour), and the new stock option and restricted share unit plans (each 25,075,638 shares, 90.0% represented in favour). In addition to the foregoing, the current directors of the Company were re-elected and BDO LLP, the Company’s auditors were re-appointed.



Eurocontrol’s application to the Canadian Securities Exchange is currently in the review process. With shareholder approval having been received at the Meeting, the Company is progressing quickly towards closing the Transaction.

