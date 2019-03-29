Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Eurocontrol Special Meeting Results

29.03.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, March 29, 2019 - Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc. (TSX Venture: EUO; OTCQB: EUCTF) (“Eurocontrol” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results of the Special Meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, proxies representing 28,430,789 shares (31% of the shares outstanding) were received with 25,298,288 shares, 91% represented at the Meeting voted in favour of the transaction with Sable Resources Ltd. (“Sable”) to acquire Sable’s British Columbia mining and related assets and the transactions contemplated in connection therewith including the creation of a new Control Person (the “Transaction”). Also at the Meeting, and in connection with the Transaction, shareholders approved the resolutions electing the resulting issuer directors (25,147,288 shares, 90.3% represented in favour), the voluntary de-listing from the TSX Venture Exchange and the listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (26,978,288 shares, 96.8% represented in favour), and the new stock option and restricted share unit plans (each 25,075,638 shares, 90.0% represented in favour). In addition to the foregoing, the current directors of the Company were re-elected and BDO LLP, the Company’s auditors were re-appointed.

Eurocontrol’s application to the Canadian Securities Exchange is currently in the review process. With shareholder approval having been received at the Meeting, the Company is progressing quickly towards closing the Transaction.

For further information on this press release, please contact Paul Wood, Interim President and CEO of Eurocontrol at (416) 361-2808 or pwood@eurocontrol.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction or approved or disapproved the information contained this news release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.eurocontrol.ca


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap