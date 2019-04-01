Pacific Rim Cobalt step-out drilling returns up to 1.91% nickel and 0.22% cobalt over 5 metres

VANCOUVER, April 01, 2019 - Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt”) (CSE: BOLT) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (FRANKFURT: NXFE) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing 2019 drilling program at its flagship Cyclops, nickel/cobalt development project, Indonesia.



Drilling continues to confirm shallow intersections from surface with elevated cobalt up to 0.25% in the limonite zone and nickel values of 1.91% in the underlying transition and saprolite zones. A total of 29 holes for a total of 402 metres (m) have now been completed.

Highlights from the latest drilling results include:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Nickel (%) Cobalt (%) NiEQ1(%) Cutoff Grade (%) DD265 0 1 1 0.53 0.06 0.68 0.05 Co And 1 7 6 1.75 0.03 1.82 1.00 Ni Including 1 6 5 1.91 0.03 1.98 1.50 Ni DD266 0 5 5 1.12 0.22 1.66 0.05 Co And 5 9 4 0.92 0.04 1.02 0.50 Ni Including 5 7 2 1.26 0.06 1.41 1.00 Ni * All drill intersections reported in this press release are true widths

KEY POINTS



Drilling consistently confirming elevated nickel and cobalt values

Shallow mineralization from surface to maximum depths of 12m

2019 drilling to date was focused on delineation of the eastern boundary of mineralization

Exploration to progressively expand to the west into core mineralized areas

Resource estimate expected in late 2019

Exploration funding in place for balance of 2019

“The strong drill results from an area that is historically underexplored indicates there’s room for expansion of the mineralization footprint at Cyclops,” remarked Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Rim Cobalt. “We will soon be focused in core areas of the project where drilling the full depth of the mineralized horizons may provide further evidence of its true size potential.”

Indonesia is nickel

One of the world's largest sources of nickel production by nation is Indonesia. The country is rich with deposits of the metal, many of which have yet to be effectively exploited.

The dominant source of nickel in country is laterite deposits which are composed of long, shallow tabular bodies. The company's Cyclops project is such an occurrence.

Indonesia’s large nickel laterite ore reserves - prized for nickel pig iron used in stainless steel production - are also a vital ingredient for lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs. (Reuters)

Other laterite projects in the region include MMC’s $2.1 billion Ramu nickel mine in Papua New Guinea @ 1.0% nickel; Eramet’s Weda Bay @ 1.36 % nickel; and ANTAM’s Gag island @ 1.63% nickel, both in Indonesia.

The Cyclops Project area located in Papua Province, Indonesia, benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to a work force and supplies, sealed roads, ocean access, nearby port facility, and gentle topography. The road system enables year-round access to the project and connects it with the large town of Sentani, located about 15 kilometres (km) to the east, and with Jayapura, the capital city of Papua province, located about 40 kms to the east.

Additional drill results include:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Nickel % Cobalt % NiEQ1 % Cutoff Grade (%) DD239 0 3 3 0.92 0.12 1.21 0.05% Co And 3 13 10 0.90 0.02 0.95 0.5% Ni Including 3 9 6 1.09 0.02 1.14 1% Ni DD201 0 2 2 0.89 0.09 1.11 0.05% Co And 2 7 5 1.58 0.04 1.68 1% Ni Including 2 5 3 1.91 0.05 2.03 1.5% Ni DD202 0 4.8 4.8 0.91 0.16 1.30 0.05% Co DD262 0 7 7 0.84 0.16 1.23 0.05% Co And 7 12 5 0.96 0.02 1.01 0.5% Ni Including 7 10 3 1.18 0.02 1.23 1% Ni Including 7 8 1 1.51 0.02 1.56 1.5% Ni DD263 0 3 3 0.85 0.11 1.12 0.05% Co And 3 5 2 1.07 0.03 1.14 0.5% Ni Including 3 4 1 1.14 0.05 1.26 1% Ni DD264 1 3 2 1.42 0.25 2.03 0.05% Co And 3 8 5 1.10 0.04 1.20 0.5% Ni Including 3 6 3 1.38 0.06 1.53 1% Ni Including 3 5 2 1.54 0.09 1.76 1.5% Ni

1NiEQ calculation basis: cobalt price per 3 months (LME data) $32/kg; nickel price per 3 months (LME data) $13.07/kg

C = ratio between cobalt price/nickel price; C = $32/$13.07 = 2.44; NiEQ = (%Co x C) + % Ni. No metallurgical recoveries were applied to either metal as it is expected that the metallurgical recoveries will be similar for both metals.

Sample Processing

All drilling results discussed in the press release are JORC compliant with all protocols in place2. Assaying was completed at the Geo Assay Laboratory - PT. Geoservices, Cikarang, Jakarta. The Geo Assay Laboratory analysed the samples using the XRF fusion method. PT Geoservices Ltd - Geo Assay Laboratory employed industry standard internal QA/QC methods that Pacific Rim Cobalt reviewed and found acceptable.

2JORC compliant exploration drilling and sample procedure protocols include: insertion of blank and certified samples; photographing and weighing of core; recording of recovery %; samples half cored with the balance retained for further analysis if required; sample intervals of 1m; sample recovery is core; all drill location and elevations recorded.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Garry Clark, PGeo, independent director of Pacific Rim Cobalt and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt

Pacific Rim Cobalt is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw material inputs for the growing lithium‐ion battery industry. Visit https://pacificrimcobalt.com/ to find out more.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Ranjeet Sundher – President and CEO

(604) 922-8272

rsundher@pacificrimcobalt.com

Steve Vanry – CFO & Director

(604) 922-8272

steve@vanrycap.com

Sean Bromley – Director & Investor Contact

(778) 985-8934

sbromley@investfortuna.com

