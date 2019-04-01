Kingston Resources Limited: Corporate Presentation March 2019 - Revised
Project Summary
Focused gold company with two advanced exploration projects:
- Misima Gold Project (KSN +70%)
o Scale: a 2.8Moz(see Note 1 below) JORC Resource already in place
o Potential: multiple untested targets over 8km of prospective strike; enormous upside potential from exploration
o Location: Louisiade Archipelago in Milne Bay Province, a peaceful and stable area with a highly supportive community. PNG hosts a number of large scale deposits.
o Proven: 4Moz of low cost, highly profitable, production over 15-year mining history under Placer(see Note 2 below)
o Drilling: Currently underway to test a number of high-priority exploration targets
- Livingstone Gold Project (KSN 75%)
o A highly prospective location within the Bryah Basin with a number of high grade drilling results delivered through early stages of near surface exploration
Notes:
1. KSN.ASX announcement 27th November 2017, cut off grade 0.5 g/t, USD1200/oz Au & USD 16/oz Ag
2. Historical Misima production documents, Placer Annual reports and Placer mine production documents 1989-2004
To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1WPORKKR
