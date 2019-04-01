EnerCube Completes Complex Design Project With Altasteel

TORONTO, April 1, 2019 - CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE CUBE) (CSE: CUBE.CN) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt 01X, WKN A2JMGP) on behalf of its wholly-owned subsidiary, EnerCube Switchgear Systems Inc. ("EnerCube") is pleased to announce EnerCube has completed a significant sale and complex switchgear upgrade to the AltaSteel plant. AltaSteel is a Canadian manufacturer of prime quality steel products for the mining, construction, automotive and engineering industries based in Edmonton, Alberta. They also supply to western Canada and export to the US and Mexico.

"The project was extremely complex in its engineering scope and EnerCube did an excellent job and we were very pleased with the results," stated Bryan MacKenzie of AltaSteel. "We look forward to working on additional projects with the EnerCube team."

The Project required a complete solution for replacing existing compact switchgear with new compact custom 5kV Metal Clad Switchgear. The scope commenced with design and supply, and ultimately developed into testing, field installation, and commissioning. Enercube marked this as the first project to install 5kV metal clad switchgear at a steel manufacturing plant. Beside the compactness, this system had two high breaker cell configurations with custom power source compartment for customer load. The site work included removal of existing switchgear, pulling new 5kV power cables, installing NGR for the transformer, installing and testing our switchgear. The job was done ahead of schedule and received appreciation for customer focus and quality.

"The EnerCube team does their best work executing turnkey solutions and we were very excited to have the opportunity to work with AltaSteel on this project," states Brian Ricker, President of EnerCube. We were also able to provide AltaSteel with support on their site installation.

About EnerCube

EnerCube Switchgear Systems Inc. is a leading-edge provider of custom and off-the-shelf electrical equipment and systems. The company has been providing innovative and high-quality products for over ten years to heavy power users, pipeline companies, refineries, manufacturers, municipalities and infrastructure providers. It offers a "one stop shop" to its customers in terms of complete turn-key engineering & electrical solutions and equipment. Its key products include electrical switchgear, motor control switchers, solar power inverters and vanadium storage battery installation.

EnerCube designs, manufactures, assembles, integrates, and tests a complete range of industry leading, innovative and dependable power control systems and accessories.

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN A2JMGP) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry. Enerox GmbH is the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube's other subsidiaries are EnerCube Switchgear Systems and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. The Company has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 136 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage system solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles (cycling daily for 28 years) and larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a CellCube unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

