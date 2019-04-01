Contura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

BRISTOL, April 1, 2019 - Contura Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 through December 31, 2018.

Highlights include:

Net income from continuing operations of $156 million for the fourth quarter 2018 compared with net income of $115 million in the same period last year (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million for the quarter compared with $44 million in the same period last year (1)(2)

Merger-related synergies progressing ahead of schedule



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended Dec. 31, Twelve months ended Dec. 31,

2018(1) 2017(1) 2018(1) 2017(1) Net income(3) $155.9 $114.7 $302.9 $173.7 Net income(3) per diluted share $9.85 $10.83 $25.86 $16.13 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $111.2 $44.4 $335.1 $278.5 Operating cash flow(4) $(17.9) $54.3 $158.4 $314.3 Capital expenditures $25.2 $24.4 $81.9 $72.7 Tons of coal sold 5.5 3.4 17.6 15.7











1. Excludes discontinued operations, except as noted. 2. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 3. From continuing operations. 4. Includes discontinued operations.

"Between the successful completion of our merger with Alpha and the refinancing of our term loans, along with our listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the fourth quarter of 2018 was filled with significant strategic milestones for the future of our company," said Kevin Crutchfield, chief executive officer. "Immediately after the closing of those transactions, our focus shifted towards integration and synergy realization – and we are making excellent progress on both fronts with synergies progressing ahead of our initial expectations. In addition to emphasizing operational enhancements, we continue to increase our investor outreach to expand our visibility as a recently-listed NYSE company."

Financial Performance

The following fourth quarter results reflect a full quarter of Contura results and a partial quarter of Alpha results post-merger. Contura has four reportable segments: Central Appalachia (CAPP) - Met, CAPP - Thermal, Northern Appalachia (NAPP), and Trading and Logistics (T&L).

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $572.1 million. Coal revenues in the fourth quarter, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues, were $479.2 million, with CAPP - Met coal revenues accounting for $247.2 million, T&L accounting for $106.4 million, and NAPP coal revenues totaling $89.9 million. CAPP - Thermal revenues were $35.7 million for a partial fourth quarter 2018. Comparatively, in the fourth quarter 2017, CAPP - Met revenues were $90.2 million, T&L revenues were $141.1 million, and NAPP revenues were $61.1 million of the $292.4 million in total coal revenues.

CAPP - Met coal shipments for the fourth quarter 2018 were 2.1 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $119.37, compared to 0.8 million tons at $109.09 per ton in the prior year's fourth quarter. Contura shipped 2.0 million tons of NAPP coal during the quarter at an average per-ton realization of $45.63, up from 1.4 million tons at $43.89 per ton in the fourth quarter 2017. CAPP - Thermal shipments for a partial quarter were 0.6 million tons. In the T&L segment, coal volumes were 0.8 million tons in the fourth quarter of 2018, down from 1.2 million tons in the fourth quarter 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 included Alpha-related T&L sales only through the merger closing on November 9, after which they are accounted for as part of captive CAPP - Met sales. The average T&L realization increased from $115.37 per ton in the prior year's fourth quarter to $127.88 per ton during fourth quarter 2018.

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues in the fourth quarter 2018 were $95.1 million compared with $56.0 million in the prior year period.

Total costs and expenses during the fourth quarter 2018 were $554.7 million and cost of coal sales was $366.7 million, compared with $304.9 million and $245.2 million, respectively, in the same period a year ago. The cost of coal sales in CAPP - Met for the quarter averaged $84.14 per ton, up from $74.68 in the prior year period. CAPP - Met costs include $0.49 per ton in idle costs. The main drivers of increased costs versus last year expectations were higher labor costs, which accounted for approximately $4.00 a ton of the increased costs, and higher supply and maintenance costs, which increased costs by approximately $3.50 per ton. Also, higher sales-related costs resulting from strong metallurgical coal realizations contributed to higher costs per ton by approximately $1.00. CAPP - Thermal cost of coal sales averaged $67.40 per ton in the fourth quarter 2018, including idle costs of $0.32 per ton, and were elevated due to accelerated reclamation at a surface mine.

NAPP cost of coal sales was $32.64 per ton compared with $46.04 per ton in the year-ago period, which was negatively impacted by a previously disclosed roof fall. In the T&L segment, the cost of coal sales during the fourth quarter 2018 was $101.68 per ton versus $97.62 per ton in the fourth quarter 2017.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter 2018 were $15.8 million, up from $11.4 million in the year-ago period. The year-ago period included approximately $2.7 million in non-cash stock compensation and charges related to the company's incentive plan. Included in the SG&A costs for the fourth quarter 2018 is approximately $3.1 million in non-cash stock compensation. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $43.6 million during the fourth quarter 2018 and amortization of acquired intangibles was $(17.9) million, compared with $9.6 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in the same period last year, excluding discontinued operations.

Contura reported net income from continuing operations of $155.9 million, or $9.85 per diluted share from continuing operations, for the fourth quarter 2018. In the fourth quarter 2017, the company had net income from continuing operations of $114.7 million or $10.83 per diluted share from continuing operations.

Total adjusted EBITDA was $111.2 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $44.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash used for operating activities for the fourth quarter 2018, including discontinued operations, was $17.9 million and capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $25.2 million. In the prior year period, the cash provided by operating activities was $54.3 million and capital expenditures were $24.4 million. Capital expenditures of $2.3 million from discontinued operations are excluded from the prior year's total.

At the end of December 2018, Contura had $233.6 million in unrestricted cash. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2018, was approximately $588.0 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had total liquidity of $429.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $233.6 million and $196.3 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. As of December 31, 2018, the company had no borrowings and $28.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. Additionally, as a result of the merger with Alpha, the Company assumed $135.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Amended and Restated Letter of Credit Agreement and $11.9 million in letters of credit outstanding under the Credit and Security Agreement.

Merger Update

On November 9, 2018, Contura's merger with ANR, Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. (together "Alpha") was completed, creating the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S., complemented by a cost-competitive thermal coal portfolio.

In conjunction with the transaction closing, Contura ("CTRA") shares were listed and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Concurrently, the company refinanced its and legacy-Alpha's term loans with a new $550 million, 7-year term loan credit facility. In addition, the company increased its asset-backed revolving credit facility from $125 million to $225 million.

The company is making solid strides on the integration front and the anticipated synergy realizations on a run-rate basis are progressing ahead of the company's initial schedule, which targeted $30 million to $50 million in 2019.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results on April 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EST. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at http://investors.conturaenergy.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-791-0213 (domestic toll-free) or 647-689-5651 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, Contura has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures: "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Cost of Produced Coal Sold." The company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes various items detailed in the attached reconciliation tables. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. The Company uses Adjusted Cost of Produced Coal Sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal, idle costs and acquisition accounting requirements. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 574,351



$ 292,403



$ 2,020,889



$ 1,392,481

Freight and handling revenues —



55,991



—



247,402

Other revenues (2,267)



4,251



10,316



10,086

Total revenues 572,084



352,645



2,031,205



1,649,969

Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 366,718



245,244



1,297,990



1,079,895

Freight and handling costs 95,111



55,991



363,128



247,402

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,598



9,618



77,549



34,910

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 4,421



2,427



9,966



9,934

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (17,860)



9,896



(5,392)



59,007

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 15,781



11,365



59,271



67,459

Merger related costs 46,736



—



51,800



—

Secondary offering costs —



(8)



—



4,491

Total other operating (income) loss:













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 24



—



24



3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (170)



(29,686)



(580)



(38,886)

Other expense (income) 354



89



(16,311)



178

Total costs and expenses 554,713



304,936



1,837,445



1,467,611

Income from operations 17,371



47,709



193,760



182,358

Other income (expense):













Interest expense (12,272)



(7,897)



(38,810)



(35,977)

Interest income 1,120



94



1,949



210

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt (12,042)



—



(12,042)



(38,701)

Equity loss in affiliates (3,255)



(1,219)



(6,112)



(3,339)

Bargain purchase gain —



—



—



1,011

Miscellaneous income, net (517)



544



(1,254)



194

Total other expense, net (26,966)



(8,478)



(56,269)



(76,602)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (9,595)



39,231



137,491



105,756

Income tax benefit 165,496



75,419



165,363



67,979

Net income from continuing operations 155,901



114,650



302,854



173,735

Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (664)



(36,618)



(4,994)



(36,894)

Income tax benefit from discontinued operations 1,305



18,610



1,305



17,681

Income (loss) from discontinued operations 641



(18,008)



(3,689)



(19,213)

Net income $ 156,542



$ 96,642



$ 299,165



$ 154,522

















Basic income (loss) per common share:













Income from continuing operations $ 10.38



$ 11.50



$ 27.61



$ 17.01

Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.04



(1.81)



(0.33)



(1.89)

Net income $ 10.42



$ 9.69



$ 27.28



$ 15.12

















Diluted income (loss) per common share:













Income from continuing operations $ 9.85



$ 10.83



$ 25.86



$ 16.13

Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.04



(1.70)



(0.32)



(1.78)

Net income $ 9.89



$ 9.13



$ 25.54



$ 14.35

















Weighted average shares - basic 15,014,994



9,971,877



10,967,014



10,216,464

Weighted average shares - diluted 15,822,037



10,583,744



11,712,653



10,770,005



Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,599



$ 141,924

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 292,617



127,326

Inventories, net 121,965



69,561

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 158,945



83,845

Current assets - discontinued operations 22,475



40,498

Total current assets 829,601



463,154

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $106,766 and $39,943 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 699,990



179,952

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $11,390 and $6,512 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 528,232



16,627

Goodwill 95,624



—

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $20,267 and $28,662 as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 154,584



18,458

Long-term restricted cash 227,173



40,421

Deferred income taxes 27,179



78,744

Other non-current assets 183,675



31,612

Non-current assets - discontinued operations —



7,632

Total assets $ 2,746,058



$ 836,600

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 42,743



$ 10,730

Trade accounts payable 114,568



76,319

Acquisition-related obligations - current 27,334



15,080

Liabilities held for sale 1,351



27,161

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 147,348



58,771

Current liabilities - discontinued operations 21,892



54,114

Total current liabilities 355,236



242,175

Long-term debt 545,269



361,973

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 72,996



20,332

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 249,294



41,658

Pension obligations 180,802



—

Asset retirement obligations 203,694



52,434

Deferred income taxes 15,118



—

Other non-current liabilities 52,415



17,618

Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 94



7,762

Total liabilities 1,674,918



743,952

Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2.0 million shares authorized at December 31, 2017, none issued —



—

Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.2 million issued and 19.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 20.0 million shares authorized, 10.7 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at December 31, 2017 202



108

Additional paid-in capital 761,301



40,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,130)



(1,948)

Treasury stock, at cost: 1.1 million shares at December 31, 2018 and 0.8 million shares at December 31, 2017 (70,362)



(50,092)

Retained earnings 403,129



103,964

Total stockholders' equity 1,071,140



92,648

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,746,058



$ 836,600



Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)





Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Year Ended

December 31, 2017 Operating activities:





Net income $ 299,165



$ 154,522

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 77,549



65,000

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (5,392)



59,007

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 5,627



7,531

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 4,483



2,884

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 24



3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (580)



(38,886)

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (16,852)



(570)

Bargain purchase gain —



(1,011)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 9,966



21,275

Employee benefit plans, net 9,231



11,739

Deferred income taxes (66,682)



(78,744)

Loss on sale of Powder River Basin —



36,086

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt 12,042



38,701

Stock-based compensation 13,354



20,372

Equity in loss of affiliates 6,112



3,325

Other, net 1,643



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Trade accounts receivable, net (84,139)



34,840

Inventories, net 33,232



441

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (44,266)



(40,425)

Deposits (7,493)



38,447

Other non-current assets (36,655)



24,498

Trade accounts payable (7,075)



6,102

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (7,345)



(12,207)

Acquisition-related obligations (14,500)



(22,800)

Asset retirement obligations (3,175)



(2,567)

Other non-current liabilities (19,893)



(16,521)

Net cash provided by operating activities 158,381



314,260

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (81,881)



(83,121)

Payments on disposal of assets (10,250)



—

Proceeds on disposal of assets 997



2,579

Capital contributions to equity affiliates (5,253)



(5,691)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash acquired in acquisition, net of amounts paid 198,506



—

Purchase of additional ownership interest in equity affiliate —



(13,293)

Cash paid on sale of Powder River Basin —



(21,375)

Purchase of investment securities - held to maturity (3,280)



(406)

Maturity of investment securities - held to maturity 3,360



—

Other, net (3)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 102,196



(121,307)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on debt 537,750



396,000

Principal repayments of debt (471,704)



(369,500)

Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (533)



(1,009)

Form S-4 costs (3,918)



—

Debt issuance costs (14,931)



(14,385)

Debt extinguishment costs —



(25,036)

Debt amendment costs —



(4,520)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses (20,270)



(49,932)

Special dividend paid —



(100,735)

Principal repayments of notes payable (3,844)



(1,517)

Other, net 159



352

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 22,709



(170,282)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 283,286



22,671

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 193,960



171,289

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 477,246



$ 193,960









Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 27,340



$ 40,635

Cash paid for taxes $ 37



$ 13,328

Cash received for income tax refunds $ 14,157



$ —

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:





Capital leases and capital financing - equipment $ 6,513



$ 1,574

Accrued capital expenditures $ 6,879



$ 9,408

Issuance of equity in connection with acquisition $ 664,460



$ —

Net balance due to Alpha deemed effectively settled $ 47,048



$ —







The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Year Ended

December 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,599



$ 141,924

Short-term restricted cash (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets) 16,474



11,615

Long-term restricted cash 227,173



40,421

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 477,246



$ 193,960



Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 45,635



$ (18,974)



$ 17,211



$ 36,553



$ 75,476



$ 155,901

Interest expense (56)



1



(447)



—



12,774



12,272

Interest income (5)



—



(10)



—



(1,105)



(1,120)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



—



(165,496)



(165,496)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,694



10,596



7,512



—



2,796



43,598

Merger related costs —



1



—



22



46,713



46,736

Non-cash stock compensation expense 73



24



—



335



3,306



3,738

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



—



24



24

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



—



(170)



(170)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 1,708



1,298



941



—



474



4,421

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt —



—



—



—



12,042



12,042

Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1) 11,547



5,517



—



—



—



17,064

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,746



662



—



(21,268)



—



(17,860)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,342



$ (875)



$ 25,207



$ 15,642



$ (13,166)



$ 111,150





(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is exepected to have short-term impact.



Segment Information:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 247,562



$ 36,222



$ 89,623



$ 198,275



$ 402



$ 572,084

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 22,694



$ 10,596



$ 7,512



$ —



$ 2,796



$ 43,598

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ 2,746



$ 662



$ —



$ (21,268)



$ —



$ (17,860)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,342



$ (875)



$ 25,207



$ 15,642



$ (13,166)



$ 111,150

Capital expenditures $ 15,805



$ 1,280



$ 8,024



$ —



$ 50



$ 25,159







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Successor

Year Ended December 31, 2018

CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 193,422



$ (18,974)



$ 18,651



$ 107,196



$ 2,559



$ 302,854

Interest expense 260



1



(1,286)



—



39,835



38,810

Interest income (22)



—



(34)



(18)



(1,875)



(1,949)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



—



(165,363)



(165,363)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 40,330



10,596



23,273



—



3,350



77,549

Merger related costs —



1



—



22



51,777



51,800

Management restructuring costs (1) —



—



—



—



2,659



2,659

Non-cash stock compensation expense 73



24



—



335



11,546



11,978

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



—



24



24

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



—



(580)



(580)

Gain on sale of disposal group (2) (16,386)



—



—



—



—



(16,386)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 4,430



1,298



3,764



—



474



9,966

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt —



—



—



—



12,042



12,042

Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (3) 11,547



5,517



—



—



—



17,064

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,746



662



—



(8,800)



—



(5,392)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,400



$ (875)



$ 44,368



$ 98,735



$ (43,552)



$ 335,076





(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes in the year ended December 31, 2018. (2) During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell a disposal group (comprised of property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations) within our CAPP - Met segment. From the date the Company entered into the asset purchase agreement through the transaction close date, the property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations were classified as held for sale in amounts representing the fair value of the disposal group. Upon permit transfer, the transaction closed on April 2, 2018. The Company paid $10,000 in connection with the transaction, which was paid into escrow on March 27, 2018 and transferred to the buyer at the transaction close date, and expects to pay a series of additional cash payments in the aggregate amount of $1,500, per the terms stated in the agreement, and recorded a gain on sale of $16,386 within gain on disposal of assets within the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.





Segment Information:



Successor

Year Ended December 31, 2018

CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 650,385



$ 36,222



$ 285,796



$ 1,055,505



$ 3,297



$ 2,031,205

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 40,330



$ 10,596



$ 23,273



$ —



$ 3,350



$ 77,549

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ 2,746



$ 662



$ —



$ (8,800)



$ —



$ (5,392)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,400



$ (875)



$ 44,368



$ 98,735



$ (43,552)



$ 335,076

Capital expenditures $ 39,634



$ 1,280



$ 40,635



$ —



$ 332



$ 81,881







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 21,720



$ —



$ (5,251)



$ 12,436



$ 85,745



$ 114,650

Interest expense 2



—



(872)



—



8,767



7,897

Interest income (14)



—



(1)



—



(79)



(94)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



—



(75,419)



(75,419)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,494



—



3,881



—



243



9,618

Non-cash stock compensation expense —



—



—



270



8,027



8,297

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



—



(29,686)



(29,686)

Secondary offering costs —



—



—



—



(8)



(8)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 1,386



—



1,041



—



—



2,427

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net —



—



—



9,896



—



9,896

Expenses related to Special Dividend (262)



—



27



—



(2,934)



(3,169)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) $ 28,326



$ —



$ (1,175)



$ 22,602



$ (5,344)



$ 44,409





(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense and accretion on asset retirement obligations to align with industry peer group methodology. (2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $8,574 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.





Segment Information:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 90,423



$ —



$ 62,958



$ 198,990



$ 274



$ 352,645

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 5,494



$ —



$ 3,881



$ —



$ 243



$ 9,618

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 9,896



$ —



$ 9,896

Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,326



$ —



$ (1,175)



$ 22,602



$ (5,344)



$ 44,409

Capital expenditures $ 9,660



$ —



$ 14,642



$ —



$ 142



$ 24,444







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Successor

Year Ended December 31, 2017

CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 150,304



$ —



$ 36,604



$ 29,639



$ (42,812)



$ 173,735

Interest expense (90)



—



(1,505)



—



37,572



35,977

Interest income (22)



—



(1)



—



(187)



(210)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



—



(67,979)



(67,979)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 18,941



—



15,087



—



882



34,910

Non-cash stock compensation expense —



—



—



650



19,559



20,209

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



—



3,221



3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



—



(38,886)



(38,886)

Secondary offering costs —



—



—



—



4,491



4,491

Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt —



—



—



—



38,701



38,701

Bargain purchase gain —



—



—



—



(1,011)



(1,011)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,770



—



4,164



—



—



9,934

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net —



—



—



59,007



—



59,007

Expenses related to the dividend 115



—



84



—



6,168



6,367

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) $ 175,018



$ —



$ 54,433



$ 89,296



$ (40,281)



$ 278,466





(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense and accretion on asset retirement obligations to align with industry peer group methodology. (2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $41,863 for the year ended December 31, 2017.





Segment Information:



Successor

Year Ended December 31, 2017

CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 460,023



$ —



$ 306,563



$ 882,548



$ 835



$ 1,649,969

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 18,941



$ —



$ 15,087



$ —



$ 882



$ 34,910

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 59,007



$ —



$ 59,007

Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,018



$ —



$ 54,433



$ 89,296



$ (40,281)



$ 278,466

Capital expenditures $ 20,494



$ —



$ 51,007



$ —



$ 1,200



$ 72,701



Contura Energy Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended December 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Revenues:













Coal revenues:













Met $ 363,163



$ 232,680



$ 130,483



56.1 % Thermal 116,077



59,723



56,354



94.4 % Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (1) 95,111



55,991



39,120



69.9 % Other revenues (2,267)



4,251



(6,518)



(153.3) % Total revenues $ 572,084



$ 352,645



$ 219,439



62.2 %















Tons sold:













Met 2,957



2,061



896



43.5 % Thermal 2,549



1,381



1,168



84.6 % Total 5,506



3,442



2,064



60.0 %















Coal sales realization per ton (2):













Met $ 122.81



$ 112.90



$ 9.91



8.8 % Thermal $ 45.54



$ 43.25



$ 2.29



5.3 % Average $ 87.04



$ 84.95



$ 2.09



2.5 %



Three Months Ended December 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Coal revenues (2):













CAPP - Met operations $ 247,211



$ 90,220



$ 156,991



174.0 % CAPP - Thermal operations 35,685



—



35,685



100.0 % NAPP operations 89,946



61,089



28,857



47.2 % Trading and Logistics operations 106,398



141,094



(34,696)



(24.6) % Total coal revenues $ 479,240



$ 292,403



$ 186,837



63.9 %















Tons sold:













CAPP - Met operations 2,071



827



1,244



150.4 % CAPP - Thermal operations 632



—



632



100.0 % NAPP Operations 1,971



1,392



579



41.6 % Trading and Logistics operations 832



1,223



(391)



(32.0) %















Coal sales realization per ton (2):













CAPP - Met operations $ 119.37



$ 109.09



$ 10.28



9.4 % CAPP - Thermal operations $ 56.46



$ —



$ 56.46



100.0 % NAPP operations $ 45.63



$ 43.89



$ 1.74



4.0 % Trading and Logistics operations $ 127.88



$ 115.37



$ 12.51



10.8 % Average $ 87.04



$ 84.95



$ 2.09



2.5 %

(1) Subsequent to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 during the current year, freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018 are included within coal revenues. (2) Does not include $95.1 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 366,718



$ 245,244



$ 121,474



49.5 % Freight and handling costs 95,111



55,991



39,120



69.9 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,598



9,618



33,980



353.3 % Accretion on asset retirement obligations 4,421



2,427



1,994



82.2 % Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (17,860)



9,896



(27,756)



(280.5) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 15,781



11,365



4,416



38.9 % Merger related costs 46,736



—



46,736



100.0 % Secondary offering costs —



(8)



8



100.0 % Total other operating (income) loss:













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 24



—



24



100.0 % Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (170)



(29,686)



29,516



99.4 % Other expenses 354



89



265



297.8 % Total costs and expenses 554,713



304,936



$ 249,777



81.9 % Other income (expense):













Interest expense (12,272)



(7,897)



(4,375)



(55.4) % Interest income 1,120



94



1,026



1,091.5 % Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt (12,042)



—



(12,042)



(100.0) % Equity loss in affiliates (3,255)



(1,219)



(2,036)



(167.0) % Miscellaneous income, net (517)



544



(1,061)



(195.0) % Total other expense, net (26,966)



(8,478)



(18,488)



(218.1) % Income tax benefit 165,496



75,419



90,077



119.4 % Net income from continuing operations $ 155,901



$ 114,650



$ 41,251



36.0 %















Cost of coal sales:













CAPP - Met operations $ 174,244



$ 61,760



$ 112,484



182.1 % CAPP - Thermal operations $ 42,594



$ —



$ 42,594



100.0 % NAPP operations $ 64,338



$ 64,091



$ 247



0.4 % Trading and Logistics operations $ 84,601



$ 119,393



$ (34,792)



(29.1) %















Tons sold:













CAPP - Met operations 2,071



827





1,244



150.4 % CAPP - Thermal operations 632



—





632



100.0 % NAPP operations 1,971



1,392





579



41.6 % Trading and Logistics operations 832



1,223





(391)



(32.0) %















Cost of coal sales per ton:













CAPP - Met operations $ 84.14



$ 74.68



$ 9.46



12.7 % CAPP - Thermal operations $ 67.40



$ —



$ 67.40



100.0 % NAPP operations $ 32.64



$ 46.04



$ (13.40)



(29.1) % Trading and Logistics operations $ 101.68



$ 97.62



$ 4.06



4.2 %















Coal margin per ton (1):













CAPP - Met operations $ 35.23



$ 34.41



$ 0.82



2.4 % CAPP - Thermal operations $ (10.94)



$ —



$ (10.94)



(100.0) % NAPP operations $ 12.99



$ (2.15)



$ 15.14



(704.2) % Trading and Logistics operations $ 26.20



$ 17.75



$ 8.45



47.6 %

(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.



Year Ended December 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Revenues:













Coal revenues:













Met $ 1,378,747



$ 1,105,819



$ 272,928



24.7 % Thermal 279,014



286,662



(7,648)



(2.7) % Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (1) 363,128



247,402



115,726



46.8 % Other revenues 10,316



10,086



230



2.3 % Total revenues $ 2,031,205



$ 1,649,969



$ 381,236



23.1 %















Tons sold:













Met 11,121



8,916



2,205



24.7 % Thermal 6,466



6,741



(275)



(4.1) % Total 17,587



15,657



1,930



12.3 %















Coal sales realization per ton (2):













Met $ 123.98



$ 124.03



$ (0.05)



— % Thermal $ 43.15



$ 42.53



$ 0.62



1.5 % Average $ 94.26



$ 88.94



$ 5.32



6.0 %



Year Ended December 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Coal revenues (2):













CAPP - Met operations $ 649,041



$ 458,806



$ 190,235



41.5 % CAPP - Thermal operations 35,685



—





35,685



100.0 % NAPP operations 281,175



301,789



(20,614)



(6.8) % Trading and Logistics operations 691,860



631,886



59,974



9.5 % Total coal revenues $ 1,657,761



$ 1,392,481



$ 265,280



19.1 %















Tons sold:













CAPP - Met operations 5,196



3,901



1,295



33.2 % CAPP - Thermal operations 632



—



632



100.0 % NAPP operations 6,273



6,904



(631)



(9.1) % Trading and Logistics operations 5,486



4,852



634



13.1 %















Coal sales realization per ton (2):













CAPP - Met operations $ 124.91



$ 117.61



$ 7.30



6.2 % CAPP - Thermal operations $ 56.46



$ —



$ 56.46



100.0 % NAPP operations $ 44.82



$ 43.71



$ 1.11



2.5 % Trading and Logistics operations $ 126.11



$ 130.23



$ (4.12)



(3.2) % Average $ 94.26



$ 88.94



$ 5.32



6.0 %

(1) Subsequent to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 606 during the current year, freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 are included within coal revenues. (2) Does not include $363.1 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Year Ended December 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,297,990



$ 1,079,895



$ 218,095



20.2 % Freight and handling costs 363,128



247,402



115,726



46.8 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 77,549



34,910



42,639



122.1 % Accretion on asset retirement obligations 9,966



9,934



32



0.3 % Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (5,392)



59,007



(64,399)



(109.1) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 59,271



67,459



(8,188)



(12.1) % Merger related costs 51,800



—



51,800



100.0 % Secondary offering costs —



4,491



(4,491)



(100.0) % Total other operating (income) loss:













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 24



3,221



(3,197)



(99.3) % Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (580)



(38,886)



38,306



98.5 % Other (income) expense (16,311)



178



(16,489)



(9,263.5) % Total costs and expenses 1,837,445



1,467,611



$ 369,834



25.2 % Other income (expense):













Interest expense (38,810)



(35,977)



(2,833)



(7.9) % Interest income 1,949



210



1,739



828.1 % Loss on modification and extinguishment of debt (12,042)



(38,701)



26,659



68.9 % Equity loss in affiliates (6,112)



(3,339)



(2,773)



(83.0) % Bargain purchase gain —



1,011



(1,011)



(100.0) % Miscellaneous income, net (1,254)



194



(1,448)



(746.4) % Total other expense, net (56,269)



(76,602)



20,333



26.5 % Income tax benefit 165,363



67,979



97,384



143.3 % Net income from continuing operations $ 302,854



$ 173,735



$ 129,119



74.3 %















Cost of coal sales:













CAPP - Met operations $ 424,946



$ 284,634



$ 140,312



49.3 % CAPP - Thermal operations $ 42,594



$ —



$ 42,594



100.0 % NAPP operations $ 241,652



$ 252,113



$ (10,461)



(4.1) % Trading and Logistics operations $ 587,857



$ 543,148



$ 44,709



8.2 %















Tons sold:













CAPP - Met operations 5,196



3,901





1,295



33.2 % CAPP - Thermal operations 632



—





632



100.0 % NAPP operations 6,273



6,904





(631)



(9.1) % Trading and Logistics operations 5,486



4,852





634



13.1 %















Cost of coal sales per ton:













CAPP - Met operations $ 81.78



$ 72.96



$ 8.82



12.1 % CAPP - Thermal operations $ 67.40



$ —



$ 67.40



100.0 % NAPP operations $ 38.52



$ 36.52



$ 2.00



5.5 % Trading and Logistics operations $ 107.16



$ 111.94



$ (4.78)



(4.3) %















Coal margin per ton (1):













CAPP - Met operations $ 43.13



$ 44.65



$ (1.52)



(3.4) % CAPP - Thermal operations $ (10.94)



$ —



$ (10.94)



(100.0) % NAPP operations $ 6.30



$ 7.19



$ (0.89)



(12.4) % Trading and Logistics operations $ 18.95



$ 18.29



$ 0.66



3.6 %

(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

Our cost of coal sales includes idle and closed mine costs and purchased coal costs. Additionally due to the Merger, our cost of coal sales includes the cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustments. In the following table, we calculate adjusted cost of produced coal sold as cost of coal sales less idle and closed mine costs, cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustments and purchased coal costs.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Cost of coal sales:





















Cost of produced coal sold $ 143,297



$ 34,690



$ 64,403



$ —



$ 220



$ 242,610

Cost of purchased coal sold 18,385



2,185



—



84,601



—



105,171

Cost impact of coal inventory fair value (1) 11,547



5,517



—



—



—



17,064

Idle and closed mine costs 1,015



202



(65)



—



721



1,873

Total cost of coal sales $ 174,244



$ 42,594



$ 64,338



$ 84,601



$ 941



$ 366,718

Tons sold 2,071



632



1,971



832



—



5,506

Cost of coal sales per ton $ 84.14



$ 67.40



$ 32.64



$ 101.68



$ —



$ 66.60

























Total cost of coal sales $ 174,244



$ 42,594



$ 64,338



$ 84,601



$ 941



$ 366,718

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (18,385)



(2,185)



—



(84,601)



—



(105,171)

Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value (11,547)



(5,517)



—



—



—



(17,064)

Less: idle and closed mine costs (1,015)



(202)



65



—



(721)



(1,873)

Cost of produced coal sold $ 143,297



$ 34,690



$ 64,403



$ —



$ 220



$ 242,610

Produced tons sold 1,910



595



1,971



—



—



4,476

Cost of produced coal sold per ton $ 75.02



$ 58.30



$ 32.68



$ —



$ —



$ 54.20







(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.



Year Ended December 31, 2018 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Cost of coal sales:





















Cost of produced coal sold $ 360,164



$ 34,690



$ 238,876



$ —



$ 220



$ 633,950

Cost of purchased coal sold 49,383



2,185



—



587,857



—



639,425

Cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (1) 11,547



5,517



—



—



—



17,064

Idle and closed mine costs 3,852



202



2,776



—



721



7,551

Total cost of coal sales $ 424,946



$ 42,594



$ 241,652



$ 587,857



$ 941



$ 1,297,990

Tons sold 5,196



632



6,273



5,486



—



17,587

Cost of coal sales per ton $ 81.78



$ 67.40



$ 38.52



$ 107.16



$ —



$ 73.80

























Total cost of coal sales $ 424,946



$ 42,594



$ 241,652



$ 587,857



$ 941



$ 1,297,990

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (49,383)



(2,185)



—



(587,857)



—



(639,425)

Less: cost impact of coal inventory fair value adjustment (11,547)



(5,517)



—



—



—



(17,064)

Less: idle and closed mine costs (3,852)



(202)



(2,776)



—



(721)



(7,551)

Cost of produced coal sold $ 360,164



$ 34,690



$ 238,876



$ —



$ 220



$ 633,950

Produced tons sold 4,750



595



6,273



—



—



11,618

Cost of produced coal sold per ton $ 75.82



$ 58.30



$ 38.08



$ —



$ —



$ 54.57



(1) The cost impact of the coal inventory fair value adjustment as a result of the Alpha Merger is expected to have short-term impact.







Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Cost of coal sales:





















Cost of produced coal sold $ 54,720



$ —



$ 63,786



$ —



$ —



$ 118,506

Cost of purchased coal sold 6,435



—



—



119,393



—



125,828

Idle mine costs 605



—



305



—



—



910

Total cost of coal sales $ 61,760



$ —



$ 64,091



$ 119,393



$ —



$ 245,244

Tons sold 827



—



1,392



1,223



—



3,442

Cost of coal sales per ton $ 74.68



$ —



$ 46.04



$ 97.62



$ —



$ 71.25

























Total cost of coal sales $ 61,760



$ —



$ 64,091



$ 119,393



$ —



$ 245,244

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (6,435)



—



—



(119,393)



—



(125,828)

Less: idle mine costs (605)



—



(305)



—



—



(910)

Cost of produced coal sold $ 54,720



$ —



$ 63,786



$ —



$ —



$ 118,506

Produced tons sold 780



—



—



—



—



780

Cost of produced coal sold per ton $ 70.15



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 151.93















Year Ended December 31, 2017 (In thousands, except for per ton data) CAPP - Met

CAPP - Thermal

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Cost of coal sales:





















Cost of produced coal sold $ 267,121



$ —



$ 248,344



$ —



$ —



$ 515,465

Cost of purchased coal sold 14,734



—



47



543,148



—



557,929

Idle and closed mine costs 2,779



—



3,722



—



—



6,501

Total cost of coal sales $ 284,634



$ —



$ 252,113



$ 543,148



$ —



$ 1,079,895

Tons sold 3,901



—



6,904



4,852



—



15,657

Cost of coal sales per ton $ 72.96



$ —



$ 36.52



$ 111.94



$ —



$ 68.97

























Total cost of coal sales $ 284,634



$ —



$ 252,113



$ 543,148



$ —



$ 1,079,895

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (14,734)



—



(47)



(543,148)



—



(557,929)

Less: idle and closed mine costs (2,779)



—



(3,722)



—



—



(6,501)

Cost of produced coal sold $ 267,121



$ —



$ 248,344



$ —



$ —



$ 515,465

Produced tons sold 3,757



—



6,902



—



—



10,659

Cost of produced coal sold per ton $ 71.10



$ —



$ 35.98



$ —



$ —



$ 48.36



