Endeavour Silver Achieves Commercial Production at El Compas Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico

VANCOUVER, April 01, 2019 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK, TSX: EDR) announces that commercial production was achieved in mid-March at the El Compas mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. El Compas is the Company’s fourth mine in Mexico, and the first of three development projects being developed to expand production, reduce costs and drive organic growth.



The Company owns and operates three other underground silver-gold mines in Mexico; the Guanaceví mine in Durango state and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato state. Endeavour has now completed commissioning of its fourth mine, El Compas in Zacatecas, is advancing the Terronera project in Jalisco to a development decision and exploring the Parral project in Chihuahua to expand resources.

Bradford Cooke, CEO and Director, commented, “We are pleased to announce that the El Compas mine and plant have operated smoothly at above 80% of design capacity since mid-February. The start-up issues we experienced have all been resolved, we now have a spare mill trunnion on site, and our focus has moved to optimizing the production tonnes, grades and recoveries.”

El Compas has a nominal plant capacity of 250 tonnes per day (tpd) at estimated recovery rates of 83% gold and 50% silver. From February 18 to March 17, the operation processed development ore from stockpile at an average production rate of 232 tpd (93% of design rate) and recovery rates of 73.5% gold (88% of design rate) and 45.5% silver (63% of design rate but only 13% of revenue).

About Endeavour – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates four high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

