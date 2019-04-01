Vista Gold Corp. Appoints Pamela Solly as Vice President, Investor Relations

DENVER, April 1, 2019 - Vista Gold Corp. (TSX & NYSE American: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Pamela A. Solly as Vice President, Investor Relations of the Company effective immediately. She succeeds Connie Martinez who retired as Manager, Investor Relations on December 31, 2018 following 14 ½ years of service with the Company. Ms. Solly is an accomplished mining investor relations executive with 30 years of experience. Previously she held key investor relations positions with Cyprus Amax Minerals, Thompson Creek Metals and most recently with Lydian International.

Vista's President and CEO, Mr. Frederick H. Earnest commented, "We are pleased to have Pamela Solly join our executive team. We welcome her knowledge of domestic and international mining projects and familiarity with global fund managers, high net-worth investors and retail shareholders as we seek to realize shareholder value in line with the intrinsic value of the Mt Todd gold project. Pamela brings experience that complements our commitment to maintaining strong stakeholder relations, from the local project level to our largest and most supportive shareholders. We look forward to her leadership in strengthening existing relationships and in establishing new ones. In welcoming Pamela to our team, we also thank Connie Martinez for her many years of dedicated service and wish her the very best in her retirement."

About Vista Gold Corp.

The Company is a well-funded gold project developer. The Company's principal asset is its flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia.

For further information, please contact the Company at (720) 981-1185.

